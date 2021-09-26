BOSTON — Travis Shaw stood on the field during batting practice and soaked it all in Sunday. Had things played out differently, he could have been stuck watching the playoff race from home. Instead he was hours away from taking the field at a jam packed Fenway Park for baseball’s biggest game of the season.
“This is one of the top five atmospheres in Major League Baseball,” Shaw said. “They fill it every single night, it’s a special place to play and getting to be part of a Red Sox-Yankees playoff atmosphere is more than I could ask for.”
Shaw is grateful to have gotten a second chance. Jose Iglesias too. The two late-season additions started their careers in Boston and both were shipped out of town shortly before the Red Sox won championships. They each found success with their new teams, but after struggling this summer they found themselves cast aside before the Red Sox tossed them a lifeline.
Now veterans nearing the end of their careers, Shaw and Iglesias returned to Boston as different players and different people. Yet they’ve also exceeded expectations to become essential parts of Boston’s postseason push. and if the Red Sox will have them, the two impending free agents would love to stick around.
“Absolutely,” Shaw said. “I think I’m in the latter part of my career, hopefully a couple more years, three more years left, but I would gladly love to come back.”
“I want to play, I want to win,” Iglesias said, adding that he would be fine switching to second base or another position if it meant another opportunity. “If a team that wants to win needs me anywhere I’ll be right there.”
Shaw signed with the Red Sox in early August after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers. The first baseman had been sidelined with a shoulder injury for months, but upon his return he quickly made an impact by hitting a walk-off grand slam in Boston’s 8-4 extra innings win over the Texas Rangers.
“I felt confident coming here, I was hoping to get a couple opportunities like that to get off to a hot start and thankfully it all fell into place early on,” said Shaw, who has an .885 OPS in 22 games. “I feel like I’ve made the most of my opportunities here, there haven’t been a ton but when I’ve got in there I’ve done what I’ve been asked to do and that’s all I was trying to do.”
Iglesias’ return has also been a boon for both sides. Released in early September after a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Angels, Iglesias was scooped up by the Red Sox at the height of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Not only did Iglesias stabilize the team’s middle infield defensively, he has also delivered unexpected production at the plate.
“I’m very happy for the opportunity that the Red Sox organization gave me, the trust to move me to a new position at such an important time,” said Iglesias, who is hitting .364 with a .997 OPS since returning to Boston and has also played well at second base since Xander Bogaerts’ return from the COVID-19 list. “I’m extremely happy and I’m glad I’ve done a great job and I hope I continue to.”
While Shaw may still have more opportunities to suit up at Fenway Park if the Red Sox make the postseason, Sunday was it for Iglesias no matter what happens. Having joined the roster after Sept. 1 Iglesias is not eligible for the postseason, so instead the veteran infielder hopes to do whatever he can to make sure the Red Sox get there.
“Whatever (Alex Cora) needs from me I’ll be right here for this team,” he continued. “I’m extremely happy to help and keep rooting for them and hopefully we’ll make the playoffs.”
