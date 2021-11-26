Lady luck? First time’s a charm? Experience matters?
Whatever the case, Barbara DeCoster entered the “I Beat Burt” contest officially for the first time two weeks ago. and she won.
DeCoster is 94.
She was one of only three winners in Week 10 – all women – who won the contest in the toughest week of all for picking pro football games.
DeCoster, of North Andover, has been playing the contest privately (not turning in an entry form) with her daughter, Gina, and long-term partner, Kevin, for about three years off and on.
“(The contest) gives us some structure in picking games,” DeCoster said. “It’s a fun competition I look forward to every week. I have a good winning record over the last few years and when my daughter realized we could apply online, I did.”
Prior to officially winning, she had come out on top for three weeks prior in their private contest.
“We were all shocked when we realized I won a T-shirt,” she said.
DeCoster is a retired corporate administrator at a government agency related to aerospace and transportation.
While she didn’t grow up playing sports, she’s always been a big sports fan, including tennis, horse racing, and others, she said.
In terms of teams, the Red Sox, first and foremost, and the Patriots rule, she said.
In fact, DeCoster was up late watching the Tampa Bay Bucs and her favorite ex-Patriot, Tom Brady, dismantle the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
DeCoster, who also has several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, says the competition with her daughter’s partner, who is a big Arizona State and Dallas Cowboys fan, spices up every weekend.
“The NFL pre-game shows are turned on at 10 a.m. but I usually wait until noon,” she said. “I will watch the Patriots game and also tune into other games if they are heating up or going into overtime. and I watch Sunday night and Monday night, too. I enjoy it.”
DeCoster likes the Patriots new quarterback, Mac Jones, and believes this could be the beginning of another long run.
“It’s good to see them come together so quickly,” she said. “I’m hopeful for the future.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
