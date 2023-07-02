HAVERHILL – On her MaxPreps website ice hockey scouting report page, Methuen’s Bree Lawrence is listed at 5-feet-2 inches.
Is that accurate?
“I think I’m 5-2. I think, I hope that I am. I’m just about 5-2, maybe a little bit of a stretch,” she said with a big laugh.
Lawrence — a three-year member of the Red Rangers co-op team — is also currently competing in the Hockey Night in Boston tournament, uses her small frame to her advantage. While she’s that feisty, aggressive, ball of hate who can dig pucks out of the corners or whiz past defenders in the open ice, she has the flair for the dramatic. This past winter, she scored two game-winning, short-handed goals for the Red Rangers.
It was her lack of height that led her to both goals. The first one she blocked a shot, took control of the loose puck and buried a wrist shot to the top corner, coming with 4:33 left in the third period in a 1-0 win over Billerica/Chelmsford. The second time, her quick burst of speed allowed her to pick off a pass in the offensive zone, before her shot trickled off the goalie and into the net coming with 12 seconds left in overtime in a dramatic 3-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
“I always like to be aggressive and truthfully I’m not sure if I was supposed to be in the offensive zone like I was (at the time), but I like to be aggressive and I like to block shots,” she said.
You wouldn’t think that a 5-foot-2 forward would want to step in front of hard slap shots from bigger, stronger defensemen? But Lawrence does. It has helped her score 14 goals over the last two seasons for the Red Rangers, as well as a handful of goals already in the HNIB tournament.
“I get a lot of (scoring) opportunities that way – blocking shots and the puck pops out to me. I really like the penalty kill because I like to get in the way of shots.”
Already in the HNIB tournament, facing some of the best talent in the state, Lawrence has found the back of the net twice and has added an assist, coming in four games.
“Bree’s a smart player, so even if she may be a bit smaller, she makes up for it in hockey IQ,” said Doucette, who coaches Lawrence with the Red Rangers and also with the HNIB team. “She puts herself in great position to make plays and score goals. She has a few nice moves to get around defense and uses her speed to her advantage. She is also extremely tough and wins so many puck battles.”
Lawrence said that she’s hoping that she will continue her hockey playing days after high school, and playing in such a prestigious tournament will only help her get more exposure. Doucette agrees.
“As Bree gets older, more exposure is always good and this is a good place to get exposure,” said Doucette. “For her game personally, she’s a very selfless player and we kind of want her to be more selfish with the puck. She has a good shot, she has a nose for the net, but when she was younger it was usually pass first when she was playing with those older girls. I’d like to see her elevate her game to be a little bit more of controlling the puck and demanding it also. I think she can play in college. She has a great eye for the game. She understands the game well and I believe (college hockey) is definitely a goal for her.”
To get to that next level, Lawrence knows that she’ll continue to have big obstacles to overcome.
“(My small size) does bother me sometimes. I always wish that I was bigger,” she said with a big laugh. “I’ve been trying to get stronger to make up (for my lack of height). I’m doing a lot of weight training and working out a lot.”
