Whether it’s in the high jump or the hurdles, there’s one constant for Andover track star Ashley Sheldon.
It’s all about aggression.
“They’re both very technical events in their own ways,” said Sheldon. “But both need aggression! You have to attack every hurdle, and you have to attack the ground in the high jump, so you can get off a powerful jump. You have to be aggressive. They’re both stressful events, but when you’re doing well, they’re so fun.”
It’s tough to argue Sheldon’s strategy with the results she’s delivered this winter.
The Golden Warrior senior leads all of New England in the high jump — tied with four other athletes — with personal record 5-6 that she set at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational.
She also leads the Merrimack Valley Conference in the 55-meter hurdles with a PR 8.77, tied with reigning Eagle-Tribune outdoor track MVP Janessa Duran.
Sheldon will put both events to the test on Friday, when she leads the Golden Warriors into the MVC Indoor Track Championship at “The Track at New Balance” in Boston.
“We’re very excited for MVCs,” said Sheldon, a Union College track and soccer recruit. “It’s been some very exciting practices, and we’ve all been hyping each other up. We’re ready. We’re in a very competitive league. We have a very well-rounded team with lot of kids ranked high in distance and jumping and sprints and throws. We feel confident we can do very well.”
The high jump is second nature to Sheldon. She has, after all, been training nearly since birth.
“I’ve been working on the event all my life,” she said. “I come from a big track family. My dad was a high jumper at Pentucket (Regional High School). He would have me practicing back stretches onto a bed when I was a kid. I’ve always been very flexible with my back, so that helps. I’ve always been amazed by people who just picked up the event in high school. I’ve had my whole life to work on this.”
The hurdles also came early for Sheldon, but a little later than the high jump.
“My dad didn’t put my in hurdles races at first because he thought I was uncoordinated,” she said with a laugh. “I ran a hurdles race and didn’t finish last, so after that I was out there running hurdles. I was also an 800 runner for a while, for some reason. That wasn’t for me.”
Last winter as a junior in the hurdles, Sheldon placed sixth at MVCs (9.23) and Division 1s (9.22). In the spring, in the 100-meter hurdles, she was sixth at Andover Boosters (16.13) and was fifth at Division 1s (16.08). She was also third at Andover Boosters in the triple jump (34-11.75).
And while hurdles and high jump come with plenty of pressure, Sheldon is ready to take both on.
“They’re stressful,” she said. “If you fall in the hurdles or miss a height in the high jump, it hurts. But they’re both a lot of fun, and somewhat similar. Both rely a lot on strong technique. But one (high jump) is more about how you move your back, and the other (hurdles) is in the hips.
“At MVCs, I’m always trying to PR. Sometimes you know when it’s going to be a good day or a bad day. My goal is to win my events and do anything I can to help the team succeed. I want to win, but I know I’ll be facing some very tough competition.”
MVC GIRLS FAVORITES
A number of local females are the top in in their event heading into the MVC Championship, according to MVCTrackstats.com.
Andover’s Molly Kiley — the two-time Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP — leads the MVC in both the 1,000 (3:01.33) and mile (5:07.92) and is second in the 2-mile (10:8.37), while Haverhill’s Brenna Corcoran leads in the 600 (1:39.19).
Central Catholic’s Macy Daigle (5-4) is right behind Sheldon for the MVC lead in the high jump, Raider Varelie Pierre is second in the long jump (17-6.25) and Methuen’s Ilene Rickard is second in the shot put (35-6.25).
Ranger Lauren Quarm is second in the 55 dash (7.43) and Central’s Anya Neira is second in the 300 (42.02).
In the relays, Andover leads the 4x800 (9:44.87) and Central Catholic leads the 4x400 (4:09.19).
MVC BOYS LEADERS
Seven local boys lead their event heading into the MVC championship.
North Andover leads the charge, paced by Camden Reiland, who leads the league in both the 1,000 (2:34.1) and mile (4:23.53) and is third in the 2-mile (9:39.19).
Other Scarlet Knights topping their event include Zach Traficante in the high jump (6-2) and Caleb Agbor in the long jump (21-1.75). North Andover also leads the 4x200 (1:33.24) and the 4x400 (3:34.56). Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ryan Connolly is second in the mile (4:24.70).
Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo catala leads the MVC in the 300 (34.96)
Andover athletes leading their events are Neil Chowdhury in the 600 (1:23.73) and Jack Gruenberg in the shot put (48-2). Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Colin Kirn is second in the 1,000 (2:34.11).
Central Catholic’s Suuna Kalemera is second in the long jump (20-8) and third in the high jump (6-0).
Methuen’s Alex Arbogast in second in the dash (6.56).
