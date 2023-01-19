The first giant Friday night of the boys hoop regular season is now upon us – weather permitting – in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
First place in each division is up for grabs when Lawrence heads to Central (7 p.m.) and Haverhill goes to Methuen (6:30).
Lawrence-Central is probably the biggest game in the state as the Lancers (11-1) stand at No. 1 and the Raiders (8-1) are No. 2 in the most recent MIAA power rankings.
Each is 6-0 in conference play, and Lawrence won the previous meeting, for the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament title, back in late December. That one was a war. Expect similar this time around, maybe even another notch of intensity.
“They’re a very well-coached, hard-nosed, tough, gritty team. You have to bring your hard hat and lunch pail playing them,” said Lancer coach Jesus Moore.
“They have arguably the best defender in the state in Markys Bridgewater and Marcus Rivera is a tough kid, too. (Freshman Javi Lopez) is really playing well. We have our hands full. They’re No. 2 for a reason.”
Just like the Lancers’ 58-51 win at Christmas, there will be a distinct clash of styles with Central looking to grind things up and Lawrence cranking up the heat.
“They do a great job executing in the half court, offensively and defensively. That’s where they want to play in a halfcourt game,” said Moore. “We want to have a track meet. A big factor in this game is who can dictate the style. The goal is to hopefully speed them up.”
To do that, Lawrence will need to do a better job on the backboards this time around.
“We’ve only been out-rebounded twice this year, Central and (Sunday night’s loss to) Worcester North,” said Moore.
“Central was really physical. They out-toughed us the last time.”
Lawrence will play this one without one key component, guard Ryan Grunon.
He got rolled up on at Andover on Tuesday night, suffering a high ankle sprain that had him on crutches at school this week.
“He is the heart and soul of our team,” said Moore. “I don’t think people realize what he does for us. He’s our captain and it’s for a reason. I think it’s a bigger blow than people think.”
One more note on the game, there will be no JV game before the varsity tilt. Due to the impending weather, it was rescheduled.
SHOWDOWN, PART II
While the big boys go at it on Hampshire Street, the folks on Ranger Road are buckling up for what shapes up to be a great battle for first place in MVC2 between Haverhill and Methuen.
Each is 4-3 in conference play.
Haverhill has won two straight, coming off Tuesday’s 65-43 win at Dracut.
Alejandro Delgado and Jeremy Valdez anchor the attack, but the Hillies flexed a bit from long-range, knocking down 11 3s in that win.
“Friday night is a big one,” said Hillies coach Souleymane Wane. “We’ve been playing well, and they’re playing well, too. It should be a good one.”
The Hillies will need to find a way to match the Rangers’ athleticism.
Methuen has also won two straight, moving to 7-4 overall.
Earl Pemberton Jr. and Ben Nkwantah have stepped up the offense recently for the Rangers.
Both teams are searching for a signature win here at the midpoint of the season. Friday’s battle would certainly give the winner a leg up in the MVC2 race.
The game will be the back end of a girls-boys doubleheader between the schools that kicks off at 5 p.m. in the Klimas Fieldhouse.
GET WELL SOON, RYAN
Andover High’s boys hoop team has lost three of four – to No. 1 Lawrence, No. 2 Central and Charlestown, the No. 4 rated team in Division 2.
The last two have come without the reigning Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP, Ryan MacLellan, on the floor.
Andover’s top scorer, at 17.0 points a game has been out with illness – non-COVID – and coach David Fazio hopes/needs to have him back as soon as possible.
The Warriors currently stand at 4-6 heading into Friday night at Lowell.
GRANITE STATE CHECK-IN
A four-point loss to unbeaten Souhegan is the only thing keeping Pelham (8-1) from perfection in New Hampshire play.
The Pythons, who host 5-3 Milford on Friday night (6:30), are led by Zach James at 14.8 points a game and Dom Herrling’s 13.8 a night. Jake Cawthron is chipping in 9.0 a game. …
In Division 1, Pinkerton gets back to work after a week away as the lone unbeaten at 8-0.
The Astros struggled to get going on the road last Friday, escaping Keene with a 48-40 win.
Energy won’t be an issue this Friday afternoon as rival Londonderry swings in for a battle at Hackler Gym (4 p.m.). …
Salem (3-4) hosts Windham (4-3) at 6:30 in one of those games that might ultimately separate who goes to the D-I playoffs down the road and who doesn’t. …
Timberlane (3-5) hosts 2-5 Keene in a game the Owls certainly could use after falling to D-II Pelham.
