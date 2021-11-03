A lot is made about winning the offseason. Teams that make the biggest splash earn the headlines and go into the new season with heightened expectations. But those teams don’t always enjoy the most on-field success; sometimes the clubs that fly under the radar emerge as the real winners in the end.
That was pretty much the story of the 2021 Boston Red Sox, who most certainly did not win the offseason but wound up surging to the top of the standings before making a thrilling run to the ALCS. Boston’s turnaround was built on a series of low-cost, incremental moves, some of which proved massively consequential. Here are the deals that moved the needle the most, and how they could continue to impact the Red Sox going forward.
1. Kiké HernándezWhen the Red Sox signed Hernández to a two-year, $14 million deal, the expectation was he would be the team’s regular second baseman and a super utility guy who Alex Cora could plug in anywhere. Basically, the hope was he’d be Brock Holt, only better. Instead, Hernández became the team’s starting centerfielder and one of Boston’s top overall players, and in the second half he caught fire and eventually delivered one of the most prolific playoff performances in baseball history.
Between his unexpectedly big bat, his excellent defense, his versatility and his knack for coming through in the clutch, Hernández was one of baseball’s most impactful free agent signings, and he only cost the Red Sox $7 million last year. Now he remains under contract for another year on team-friendly terms and should be a foundational piece for the 2022 club.
2. Garrett WhitlockThe selection of Whitlock in last year’s Rule 5 Draft may go down as one of the biggest coups in franchise history. Basically, the New York Yankees gave up on Whitlock, who was coming off Tommy John surgery and hadn’t pitched since 2019, and by leaving him off the 40-man roster left him exposed to anyone who might be interested. Now the Red Sox have arguably one of the top young pitching prospects in the sport.
Whitlock had one of the best seasons by a rookie relief pitcher in team history and emerged as the club’s closer down the stretch. Now he may get a shot at joining the Red Sox starting rotation, and if he is as good in that role as he was as the team’s all-purpose bullpen weapon last year, he could transform the Red Sox into a World Series favorite.
A top tier starting pitcher at under $1 million per year? One you essentially stole from the New York Yankees? That’s priceless.
3. Hunter RenfroeRenfroe came to Boston as a bit of a reclamation project. He had a nightmarish 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays, who cut him loose after the World Series despite having him under team control for three more years at a bargain rate. The Red Sox swooped in and picked him up on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, and Renfroe rewarded that faith by turning in the best season of his career.
For that small investment, Renfroe delivered 31 home runs, 96 RBI and an .816 OPS, all of which ranked among the best on the team. He is also one of three AL Gold Glove finalists at right field thanks in large part to his elite throwing arm, which he used to gun down 16 runners on the bases and lead MLB in outfield assists.
Renfroe should get a nice raise in arbitration this offseason, but even if his salary doubles he will remain an affordable presence relative to his production and is still under team control for another two seasons.
4. Adam OttavinoWhen is it a good idea to help out the New York Yankees? When you can get yourself a legit eighth-inning setup man, plus a quality prospect, that’s when. That’s what happened here, as the Red Sox provided the Yankees with roughly $9 million in salary relief in exchange for Ottavino, who wound up becoming the team’s No. 2 bullpen arm over the course of the season.
The 35-year-old veteran is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will return, but even if he does prove to be one-and-done in Boston he’ll be remembered as a major factor in the 2021 turnaround.
5. Garrett RichardsNot all of Chaim Bloom’s offseason moves paid off. Marwin Gonzalez was a disaster, Matt Andriese was a disappointment, Danny Santana was injured and ineffective and the decisions to sign Hirokazu Sawamura and to bring back Martin Perez could best be summed up as “meh.” For a while, Richards looked like he belonged in that category, but in the end he proved his worth after emerging as a reliable and occasional dominant weapon out of the bullpen.
Richards has a club option for next season that the Red Sox probably won’t pick up, so his time in Boston is likely over, but even if his signing will likely go down as a disappointment, he deserves credit for helping stabilize Boston’s bullpen at a pivotal moment and stepping up as an impactful late-inning force through the team’s early-September COVID-19 outbreak.
