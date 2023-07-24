ANDOVER — Sidney Olson loved being with friends. She was in awe of rainbows. And like her mom, she enjoyed running.
Her mom, Mary Beth Ellis, wants to combine all of the above, honoring her daughter who tragically was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in downtown Andover on May 9. Sidney was only 5 years old.
A month before the tragedy, Mary Beth joined up with the Merrimack Valley Striders Running Club and helped implement a new program into the existing six-week long "XC Project Running Camp" held the last seven summers at Greater Lawrence High School.
The new program would be offered to elementary aged kids ages 6 to 10 from any surrounding town, who were interested in running, having fun and meeting new friends. Mary Beth and her staff of assistants including high school cross-country coaches and collegiate athletes, designed the program to "focus on fun, using games and active play to build strength, speed, agility, and mobility in a way geared to younger athletes and designed to help inspire a love of running in all elementary school-age children."
"Inspired by Sidney's love of running as well as my own, I wanted to design a kid's running group to ignite a lifelong love of running and being active in all participants," said Mary Beth. "I started the program thinking Sidney would be one of the kids running alongside me, and I do think her spirit is there with me smiling down on all runners."
Just a few weeks ago, behind a suggestion from "XC Project" director Fred Doyle, the name of the program changed to 'Sidney's Rainbow Runners.' The program officially started July 10. That first week about 10 kids participated, but this past Wednesday the number had doubled. Kids from all over united for 75 minutes sharing laughs, fist-pumps with their coaches, all while sporting smiles from ear-to-ear.
Mary Beth said her daughter was intelligent beyond her years, also thoughtful, caring and, in fact, changed her birthday theme to rainbows because it displayed all of the favorite colors of her friends.
Besides starting up the running program, Mary Beth and her husband Eric have been advocates to help make all intersections in town safer for pedestrians and bikers. They have established the "Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Scholarship Fund," designed to "unlock the potential of families through three main areas: safe streets and communities; creative, curious education; and using sports to build resiliency."
The scholarship funds will be used to help families in need for tuition to the SHED Children's Campus in Andover, which is an alternative 'curiosity-based' school Sidney attended, and also help with the running program.
Mary Beth said that the scholarship idea was fueled by inspiration she has felt from another Andover family, who has been stricken by unimaginable grief for the past 10 years.
"We were looking for a way to continue Sidney's legacy and were inspired by the amazing work that Peggie and Thomas Ritzer have done in creating the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Fund," explained Mary Beth. "In fact just (three) days before Sidney's death, we spent our Sunday morning enjoying the 'Step up for Colleen 5K' race as a family. Sidney, her brother Ellis, and my husband Eric, enjoyed the fun festive atmosphere with its sea of bright pink shirts and they all cheered as I competed and (was the first overall female finisher)."
Sidney's Rainbow Running program will continue through August 16th and then return every summer. There will also be future running events held in the fall and spring.
“I love working with all athletes, especially the kids. I have been coaching adult triathletes as well as swimmers and runners with the Merrimack Valley Striders for some time,” said Mary Beth. “But the kids bring an energy and enthusiasm to every day that is infectious and extra special for me since we lost Sidney.
“My goal is to have the kids smile, laugh, and come away for a lifelong love of running and being active. I look forward to continuing the Sidney's Rainbow Runners for years to come and sharing my passion for running with as many kids as I can.”
