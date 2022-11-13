FRANKLIN — Methuen football knew going into Friday’s playoff showdown against Franklin it wasn’t going to be at full strength. The Rangers had been battling a bug all week, and by the fourth quarter several key players were running out of gas.
“We had a lot of kids sick, so we didn’t know if we were going to have certain players, Shane Eason being one of them,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan, referring to his star running back. “So guys were coming in and out of the game. We really had to lean on some seniors there who weren’t sick on the last drive.”
Trailing 24-21 with under four minutes to play, the Rangers needed to drive the length of the field to stay alive. Eason was on the field and made some crucial plays, but if not for the efforts of senior Xander Silva, the Rangers may have never gotten close enough to extend the game, much less win it with eight seconds to play.
Silva had what Ryan called the game of his life, making three crucial catches for first downs on the final drive to lead the Rangers downfield and stun the top-seeded Panthers.
The first set the tone for the drive, as Silva hauled in a 12-yard Drew Eason pass to move the chains.
The second came on 3rd and 4 near midfield, as Eason hit Silva again for 13 yards to move the Rangers within striking distance of a long game-tying field goal.
Finally, after Shane Eason’s awesome 22-yard catch to set the Rangers up in the red zone, Silva nearly finished the job himself with a 13-yard catch on 2nd and 12 to bring Methuen to the Franklin goal line with 20 seconds to play.
In doing so he gave his team four cracks at the end zone, and the Rangers weren’t going to let the chance slip away.
Silva finished the day with seven catches for 89 yards, and coming off last week’s thrilling finish against Brockton when he snagged the game-clinching interception in the end zone with no time remaining, the Methuen senior is authoring quite a legacy in the program’s proud history.
Now, with Methuen just two wins from capturing program’s first Super Bowl title since 1992, Silva and the Rangers have to hope the magic is only just getting started.
