METHUEN -- With Methuen's playoff life on the line, the clock at 0:00 and the ball in the air, Xander Silva went for the win.
"The coaches told me that if No. 9 (Oluwakoleade Osinubi) went out, Shane (Eason) was going to press him and I was going to play over the top," said Silva. "So I went over and double-teamed him. The Brockton QB (Cameron Monteiro) rolled out and threw it up, so I just went up and grabbed it. I was going to run it back (for a touchdown), but the coaches were yelling to me to get out of bounds. It was huge. It felt great."
With 0:02 left in the game, and Brockton 17 yards from the end zone, the Boxers threw up a Hail Mary. Silva then skied high into the air to grab the interception that clinched No. 8 Methuen's instant classic 37-34 win over No. 9 Brockton on Friday night in the Division 1 Round of 16.
The pick ended a wild contest that saw the Rangers score on all but one possession, and the Boxers scored on all but two drives.
"This was a battle!" said Methuen tight end/linebacker Anesti Touma, who caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. "We fought hard the whole game, and it feels so amazing to get this win and move on. We executed to perfection on offense, and on defense had to hunker down and make the stop when we needed it. Amazing."
The win sends Methuen (7-2) to the Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinals) for the second straight year, for a rematch with top-seeded Franklin (6-2) at Franklin High School. The Panthers eliminated the Rangers in the quarters last year.
"What a crazy game," said Methuen quarterback Drew Eason, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns. "This was an amazing win. This couldn't have been any closer. Wild game. It's so awesome. I can't wait to get some revenge against Franklin."
The Eason brothers opened Friday with a bang. On the first play from scrimmage, Drew tossed a screen pass out to Shane Eason, and the sophomore star took it 66 yards for a touchdown. That kicked off what would be a back-and-fourth battle.
Brockton responded by scoring on it's opening possession. But back came the Rangers, as Drew Eason found Touma for a 32-yard touchdown.
The Boxers scored again, but Methuen took the lead back when Shane Eason took a pitch, and fired a halfback pass to Touma for a 38-yard touchdown.
Brockton added another score, but Methuen kicker Omar Aboutoui booted a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 22-21 Rangers.
"Our offense was really clicking, for sure," said Drew Eason, whose Rangers ran 12 plays in the first half, compared to 27 for Brockton. "We busted them on a lot of deep plays. They were leaving guys open, so we had guys getting open and making big plays. It was so fun."
Methuen's defense managed a stop to start the second half. Josh Kwakye ran down what looked like a sure-fire touchdown and tackled him at the 10-yard line. Joe Jean followed with tackles on three of the next four plays, including a tackle at the Ranger 2-yard line on fourth down.
Brockton then delivered a stop of its own, and retook the lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter. But Methuen -- which ran only six offensive plays in the second half -- would need just one play to answer.
Shane Eason took the opening play of the ensuing drive for a 66-yard touchdown run. The Rangers then employed some trickery on the 2-point conversion, as Drew Eason threw a backwards pass to offensive lineman Jared Rao, who rumbled in for the score.
Brockton scored again, but Drew Eason completed a 48-yard pass to Silva, then Shane Eason plowed in for a 5-yard touchdown that proved to be the winning score.
The Boxers then embarked on a 13-play drive that ate up the final 7:24 of play, but ended with Silva's game-clinching interception.
"I was on the other side of the field, and I saw Silva go up for the ball," said Touma. "He came down with it, and it was such an amazing feeling knowing he got it and we won that game."
Shane Eason finished with five catches for 115 receiving yards, and five rushes for 73 yards. Kwakye, Touma and Julian Martinez were among the standouts on defense.
"We have Franklin next, and we will hopefully get some payback from last year," said Silva. "This will be a huge game for us. It will be a real statement game."
