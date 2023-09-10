FOXBOROUGH – It was the tale of two cities/regions.
The long line of Philadelphia Eagles media were standing outside the Eagles’ locker room waiting for the 10-minute “cooling off” period.
The Eagles media were chatting amongst themselves about the embarrassing win for the Super Bowl favorites.
On the other hand, the New England Patriots media, of which I’m a member, were talking another 200 feet toward the home interview area.
The Patriots media, though, wasn’t so down about their team’s exploits. Sure, Mac Jones didn’t, in the end, finish the job, but the Patriots pushed the Eagles to brink with a nice comeback, but fell just short.
A few years ago, the Patriots media was the Eagles media, as in, “What the hell happened?” “How did you almost lose to a team that is predicted to win six or seven games?”
The roles have been reversed. The Patriots are searching for an identity. And the Eagles are damn good, but strangely looked a little bored for the opener.
So this is going to be a silver-lining column. And I’m wondering if the Patriots might be better than we all thought.
A year ago the Patriots defense was eighth in yards allowed (322.0) and tied for No. 10 in points allowed (24.0).
The year before, 2021, the Patriots defense was No. 2 in points allowed (17.8) and No. 4 in yards allowed (310.8).
But those stats were semi-fake. The Bills didn’t punt the ball in the last two games they played against the Patriots. And the defense fell apart during crunch time in two other losses to Indianapolis and Miami.
And in last year’s finale against the Bills, needing a win for any chance at a playoff, they blew a 17-14 third-quarter lead, giving up three touchdowns in the 35-23 loss.
When Bill Belichick says stats are for losers, he is referring to that kind of stuff.
While it was a minuscule sample size – the last four minutes of the fourth quarter last night – this was much different.
The Eagles were prepping to put the “upstart” Patriots out of their misery with 3:35 remaining in the game, up 25-20.
A year ago? Two years ago? Over. And over.
Instead the Patriots forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, with Jabrill Peppers jarring the ball loose from a diving Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, giving the Patriots the ball on the Eagles’ 41.
The Patriots lost seven yards on four plays and lost the ball.
Game over?
No so fast.
The Eagles, needing one first down were fourth-and-2 on the Patriots’ 44, and tried a short slant by DeVonta Smith, but rookie Christian Gonzalez made the best play of his one-game career, batting the ball away.
More importantly, the defense gave the ball back to Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.
Well, you know what happened. Jones fourth-and-11 pass to rookie Kayshon Boutte was good for 12 yards to the Eagles’ 8 with 25 seconds remaining.
But video review showed Boutte did not get his second foot down.
The Patriots lost the battle, but I argue, they have won the war.
In other words, this defense might be every bit as good as some of the experts said it would.
“This is the beginning of my second season here, we’re still learning about each other,” said Peppers.
“We’re coming together and everybody is learning their roles better,” Peppers added. “We know what we have here. We have some playmakers. We have guys that care. And we have talent. We’re better than we were a year ago.”
The Patriots best defender Matthew Judon wasn’t biting on the “better defense,” because of the small sample size, but what we saw late in fourth quarter is the ultimate goal.
The fact that the defense also forced three consecutive 3-and-outs when the Patriots fell behind, 16-0, seems to be as meaningful as the defense getting off the “damn” field and handing the ball to Mac Jones.
“It’s one game,” said Judon. “But that’s our goal … to do that for the long [haul]. That’s the goal.”
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn't buying the one-game game thing. He watched a lot of film from the last three years of the Patriots. He got what he expected.
"That's a good defense. That's a really good defense," said Sirianni. "They are really well-coached. There's a couple that I saw, Smitty [DeVonta Smith], little throws on the sideline where I saw Smitty get out of those and spin out of those and they made really good tackles. That team, shoot, Bill Belichick-coached team, it's going to be well-coached, and I thought that's exactly what it was."
The best news is we will find out about Mac Jones in 2023. This defense is going to give him chances to finish the job.
Warning: These “silver-lining” columns are not a long-term thing. The statue of limitations is nearing the end, particularly with the quarterback.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
