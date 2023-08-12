ANDOVER — Throughout the 1980’s and ‘90’s, Massachusetts high school field hockey was dominated by the two ‘W’ teams, Walpole and Watertown.
Then, along came Maureen Noone ... and quickly Andover High was in the mix, as she took a struggling Golden Warrior program and quickly turned it into a Division 1 powerhouse.
From there, she built a dynasty that lasted over two decades.
No question, she’s achieved legendary status.
The owner of 395 wins, five state championships — including back-to-back titles the last two seasons and a 51-1 combined record the last three years — and 16 league titles during her 25 years at Andover, the 60-year-old Noone has announced that she is retiring as Golden Warriors field hockey coach after deciding to move from her Rowley home to Oguinquit, Maine.
“It’s been a joy. The kids have been great and the parents have been great,” said Noone, who also earned 32 wins and two league titles in three years at Wilmington High before taking the Andover job. “The administration we have (at Andover) had a lot of athletic directors in my time there, and most have been extremely supportive. I love the school’s principal, Caitlin Brown. She is a former athletic director (at Foxboro) so I think she really gets it.
“It was just time. Moving made it definite. I was hoping to be able to keep another address down there, like a short term rental or something. But honestly, that would be a lot of running around. In our league, we played games almost every Saturday because we have so many non-league games, and then we practice on Sunday nights, so you really give up a lot of time.”
Noone said that she’s not entirely staying away. One of her former players and current assistant coaches, Bridget Morris, has been named the new coach.
“My hope is, and Brigid is extremely excited about this, is that I’ll be a volunteer coach and get there one day a week or possibly a couple of times a week and help out from home looking at games or whatever,” said Noone. “I also have not been able to attend any college games lately and I have a ton of former players who are playing. I’m looking forward to being able to do that and I’m looking forward to not being responsible, but still cheering them on and helping in any way that I can.”
IT ALL STARTED IN STONEHAM
Noone was a three-sport athlete at Stoneham High, graduating in 1981. In 1980, she was part of the softball team that finished 17-1, earning the program’s first ever Middlesex League title. Despite missing 13 games due to a broken collarbone after a collision with a catcher at home plate, she still batted .362 and was a league all-star. In addition to softball, she also played field hockey and basketball.
Recently, Noone was inducted into the Stoneham High Hall of Fame as an athlete, while the 1980 softball team has also been inducted. She has been inducted into eight Halls of Fame in total, one as a coach, one as a contributor in athletics, one as an athlete and five others as part of a team.
After graduating from Stoneham, Noone went on to Fitchburg State and then Cambridge College, earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. During her freshman year at Fitchburg, she finally elected to have surgery on her ailing shoulder, which ended her playing days. After graduating, she took a job in the Chelsea School system (for three years) and returned to Stoneham to help coach the softball team as well as take on the junior high field hockey program.
In 1989, she left Chelsea and became a special education teacher in Wilmington, employed all the way until 2020 when she retired. Immediately upon being hired, she joined the high school coaching ranks, becoming the JV coach of the softball, volleyball and basketball teams, before eventually moving onto the JV field hockey spot.
As the JV coach, she was part of Wilmington’s back-to-back state championship softball teams in 1993 and 1994.
The following year, following two Wilmington Hall of Fame coaches in Jan Cassidy-Wood and Jan Urquhart, Noone was named the head field hockey coach. In three years she compiled a record of 32-13-9, including two Cape Ann League championships and three state tournament appearances.
A few months after the ‘98 season ended, she got a phone call from Jim Tildsley, who just a few years earlier, was the Wilmington girls basketball coach, before taking the same position at Andover. Tildsley suggested that Noone take the open varsity field hockey position at Andover High. She took his advice, set up a meeting with then former athletic director Jim Hurley and accepted the position.
Noone took over a team that had graduated 17 seniors off of its 1997 team, and a program that really struggled in terms of wins and losses — winning only three league titles in 1973, ‘74 and 1984.
“When (Noone) started here, basically all we got for players were soccer castoffs, and the very first year she put us in the playoffs for the first time in many years,” said Dan Casper in a 2017 Boston Globe article.
Casper, whose two daughters Ellen and Stephanie were standout players for the Warriors, became a longtime assistant, spending 16 years under Noone.
“Just hanging out with (Casper) and bouncing ideas off one another (are things I’ll remember),” said Noone. “People probably don’t realize how much time you spend in scouting. We would get in a car and drive to Walpole on a Friday afternoon and sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic.”
Noone also mentioned her first assistant, MaryAnn Gillis, who came over with her from Wilmington, as well as Billy Beauchsne (13 years) and more recently, Morris, as well as Sammy Shea, another former player who will now move up from the freshman level to JV, as instrumental assistant coaches in the program’s success.
“The entire staff just means so much to me. The five state championships is great and everything, but nobody goes into coaching for that. It’s just the memories along the way and just keeping up with the kids throughout all of the years, has been so much fun,” she said. “It’s more about the camaraderie with the coaches. I had the most amazing, long-term assistant coaches.”
BUILDING THE DYNASTY
After qualifying for the state tournament each of her first three years at Wilmington, Noone never missed a beat once she got to Andover, qualifying 24 times (there were no playoff games in 2020 with COVID, and a powerful Andover team likely would have won another state title).
Throughout that run, in particular the last 16 years, Andover has been the cream of the crop in Division 1. From 2006-21, the Warriors won five sectional titles and lost in four others. The team won state titles in 2010, 2011 and 2017 under the old playoff format, and then won back-to-back titles under the new format in 2021 and ‘22.
“I feel like I hit the jackpot playing for coach Noone,” said former player Taylor Ferris. “She was the coach I really needed during those (high school) ages. She embodied the term ‘coach,’ always knowing how to inspire me to be the best player and teammate I could be. I’m very thankful for all she did for me and the women who played for her.”
The 2017 Globe article mentioned that Noone had a Bill Belichick, no non-sense approach when it comes to coaching. While Noone certainly has a wonderful sense of humor, she was able to get the most out of her players because of their commitment to the game and to their teammates, as well as self and team discipline.
“I really think it’s consistency and making expectations pretty high. You hear kids talk about how tough the program is between Sunday night practices, or the girls are asked to run a mile or whatever it is, so you kind of weed out those kids who really aren’t into making that kind of commitment,” she explained. “If we’re clearing our schedule, you need to clear out your schedule for the season. We get exceptions with religious holidays or kids checking out a college, but for the most part, things have just fallen right into place.
“It was hard at first because it was looked at more like a club field hockey team, come and show up whenever you want. The rest has been pretty easy because the kids who make a team, are pretty committed to making it a team, and they’ll try to do what they can (to make it a successful experience). Some of the kids can do the extras and so forth, but overall I think the kids in this program have been committed. It is difficult to make a team so once you do your schedule, your commitments change to work around the team.
“We also still have three teams, freshman, JV and varsity and a lot of programs don’t have that anymore. It’s hard to keep (winning ways going) when you lose those opportunities for the younger kids to play.”
She added that field hockey is a different sport, compared to the others.
“Part of it, is I don’t think the kids get burnt out (with field hockey). They may have played another sport along the way and realize that they are either not going to make the team in that other sport, or are just so sick of that sport because they have played it for so long,” she said. “In field hockey, most of the kids who play, it’s kind of low key at the elementary age level, it’s not a huge time commitment and it affords them to be able to play other sports.
“If you are a good athlete, I think you can jump into field hockey, learn the rules and as a coach maybe put them into positions where the rules don’t necessarily catch up to them as much. We’ve had such amazing kids. It’s been a joy. It was a very difficult decision and moving to Maine was the only way to keep me from returning every year and that’s probably a good thing.”
Besides her coaching, Noone was involved in so many different things including the Pan Mass Bike Ride for Kids Fundraiser, Home for the Little Wanderers Fundraiser and was the Director of the Lauren Ciampa Memorial Field Hockey Camp. In addition to all of that, she’s toured New England to watch her former players excel at the collegiate ranks, from Division 3 Endicott to Division 1 Columbia University.
Back in January, Noone was named the Eagle-Tribune’s Sportsman of the Year. Andover’s Football coach E.J. Perry said at the time that there’s no doubt that she deserved the award.
“Maureen is one of the most professional coaches that I have ever met. I have watched from afar and close to see her style and grace as she coaches. During her first title run, we were able to get the football team to attend many of the games. She is supportive of all athletics. I see her at football games, volleyball games and she’s at softball games. She will always go to games when her players are playing other sports – hockey, basketball or softball. She’s an institution in the school.”
More so, Maureen Noone is an institution — a legend — in Massachusetts field hockey.
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.