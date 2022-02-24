If you haven’t been following Major League Baseball’s lockout closely, it’s natural to wonder what all the fighting is about. The obvious answer is money, but the specific issues are a lot more complicated.
So as talks heat up and the scheduled start of the regular season approaches, here are some of the biggest issues the two sides will try to work out over the coming days, along with where each side stands according to the latest media reports.
Competitive balance tax: Also known as the luxury tax, the competitive balance tax was created to rein in spending by the richest clubs so that small market teams could compete financially. Teams can spend beyond the CBT thresholds, but those who do are charged a penalty that is distributed amongst other teams. Last year the threshold was $210 million, and the penalties included 20% on every dollar up to $20 million over the limit, 32% for every dollar $20-40 million over and 62.5% for every dollar more than $40 million over, plus potentially lower draft picks. Those penalties get more punitive if a club overspends multiple years in a row.
The CBT has become a sticking point for the players because it is often treated as a soft salary cap by clubs, and because many small market clubs who receive revenue sharing benefits often choose to pocket the money rather than invest in payroll, it hasn’t necessarily increased baseball’s competitive integrity. The two sides remain far apart on this front, and in their latest offer the owners proposed a small increase in the threshold ($214 million in 2022, up to $222 million by 2026) while baking in much stricter penalties (from 20/32/50% to 50/75/100%) and along with much costlier draft losses. The players have signaled they won’t accept stricter penalties than the ones currently in place and are seeking a larger increase in the tax threshold to $245 million in 2022 and up to $273 million by 2026.
Minimum salaries: Getting younger players paid more, sooner, has been a top priority for the players. Baseball currently has the lowest minimum salary of the four major professional leagues at $570,500, and players usually earn the league minimum for the first two to three years of their career. The players are currently seeking to raise the minimum to $775,000 with a $30,000 annual increase over five years, while the owners have proposed a minimum of $640,000 with $10,000 annual increases.
Salary arbitration: The other avenue the players hope to get younger players paid more is through changes to salary arbitration. Currently, any player with three or more years of service time, but less than six, is eligible for arbitration, a process in which a team proposes a salary for a player, and the player either accepts or challenges the offer, at which point the two sides present their case to an independent panel that determines the player’s salary.
There is also a small group of players with between 2-3 years of service time who are also arbitration eligible — known as “Super Twos” — and the players hope to expand the size of that group. The players originally sought to have all players with two years of service time eligible, but in their latest proposal they dropped that down to 75%. Currently it’s 22%, and the owners haven’t budged from that number yet.
Pre-arbitration bonus pool: One breakthrough the two sides have reached is in agreeing to create a bonus pool for top performing pre-arbitration players, but the two sides are far apart in how deep that pool should be. The owners are proposing a pool of $20 million for 30 players, while the players want $115 million for 150 players.
Draft lottery: One area where the two sides appear closest to an agreement is in the creation of an MLB Draft Lottery, which would disincentivize teams from tanking for top draft picks. Right now the team with the worst record gets the top overall pick, but if implemented a certain number of top picks would be subject to the lottery, introducing an element of randomness as well as the possibility that a cellar-dwelling team might wind up picking further down the board. The question now is how many picks would be subject to the lottery. The owners are currently proposing the top four picks, while the players want the top seven.
Expanded playoffs: The owners and players have agreed to increase the size of the playoffs, but the two sides are still hashing out how many teams would comprise the field. The owners are pushing for 14 teams, while the players are currently at 12. Under the current system 10 teams make the playoffs, including three division winners and two Wild Card teams in each league.
Other issues: One area the two sides have reached an agreement is on adding the designated hitter to the National League, and owners have also agreed to eliminate draft pick compensation for free agents who sign with other teams. One issue that reportedly won’t be addressed in these negotiations is pace of play, and those potential rule changes will most likely be worked out later.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.