BOSTON — The NBA can now be identified as a 3-and-D league. There no debating that.
Gone are the days of throwing the ball into the post and letting your big man go to work with regularity. All of the game's top centers (Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, etc.) boast a skillset that extends beyond the 3-point line.
Defensively, however, having a true presence in the paint is still very much an advantage. And for the Boston Celtics, that luxury has been an enormous difference maker in their championship series against Golden State.
In Wednesday night's 116-100 Game 3 win over the Warriors at TD Garden, the Celtics blocked seven shots, altered numerous others, and secured 15 offensive rebounds for 22 second chance points. They out-rebounded Golden State by a staggering 47-31 margin.
The lead catalyst in that department? That would be 6-foot-9 athletic specimen Robert Williams.
The 24-year-old force has been admittedly hobbled with a knee injury throughout his team's impressive postseason run, yet his impact defensively is still through the roof.
"I'm just trying to be accountable for my team," Williams said following Wednesday's victory. "We made it this far. I had a discussion with myself about pushing through this (and) I'm very happy with how it's going. We'll worry about the injury after the season, but right now I'm still fighting."
Williams has good days and bad days, but says he's never quite felt 100 percent physically. The dynamic big man underwent partial left knee surgery back in late March, and while he was cleared to play medically about three weeks later (in Boston's Game 3 opening round win over Brooklyn), it's obvious he could've used some more time to heal.
Nonetheless, Williams has powered through on the biggest stage — and his teammates are certainly thankful for that.
"He's a game changer," said Al Horford. "Rob is really a game changer."
In 14 playoff games this year, Williams averages a modest 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. But he's blocked 2.2 shots per contest, including a game-high four on Wednesday, and his presence alone has forced the Warriors to second guess themselves when attacking the rim.
Boasting a ridiculous 7-foot-6 wingspan coupled with an incredible leaping ability, Williams can swat away shots that many players of his stature wouldn't be able to get a finger tip on. He's also a serious lob threat on the other end of the floor, a small piece of the Celtics' offense that Golden State has had no answer for.
"(Rob) was huge," Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka said after Wednesday's win. "Not only the shots that he did block, but the ones he altered and his presence down there deters guys from driving."
While Williams has certainly been dominant, he's not doing it alone.
Boston's overall size advantage and versatility defensively has consistently forced Golden State out of its comfort zone. Between fellow starters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Smart, as well as key reserves Grant Williams and Derrick White, the Celtics have the ability to switch most matchups without missing a beat.
They were aggressive on Wednesday night, too, ultimately wearing down a smaller Warriors' rotation on both ends of the floor.
If Golden State is going to come back and win this series, they'll do it with their incredible shooting and strong transition game. Boston has had their issues; Horford, for one, needs to do a better job hedging out on the shooters, particularly one Steph Curry, from beyond the arc, and costly turnovers continue to be a cause for concern.
But assuming Williams can remain on the court for the long haul, and that the Celtics can continue to impose their will and match the Warriors' physicality, I like their chances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.