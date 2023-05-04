WINDHAM, N.H. — There are some days, walking out of the bullpen in pregame, that a pitcher just knows. It can be in the big leagues, and it can be in high school — you just know.
For Jake Sullo, that day came Friday morning on Mount Jaguar against Salem.
“From the start of my warmup, I was feeling great,” said the Windham High sophomore. “My arm was feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”
Sullo wasn’t kidding.
The right-hander went on to slay the Blue Devils, tossing a complete-game, no-hit shutout, 8-0, win.
The no-no was the first of Sullo’s career — anywhere — and he was pumped up about it.
“After three innings, someone on the bench told me about the no-hitter. I didn’t even realize, but I thought that would be the end of it,” said Sullo. “But I was able to take it through the whole game. My curve ball was working great that day. I think I struck out half the hitters with it.”
Sullo walked four and fanned nine in the win, continuing his progression on the hill for coach Matt Case’s Jaguars.
“I was struggling a little on the mound with (my control) before the no-hitter,” said Sullo. “I was giving up too many walks, going too deep into the count.
“In the no-hitter, I was getting ahead in the count and it was working.”
Sullo had plenty of help. His catcher, Alec Arinello, was on top of his game all day long.
“The defense came through with a lot of outs, too,” Sullo said. “Nick Russell was great behind me at shortstop, and Paul Armstrong had a couple of big plays for me in center field.”
Gaining valuable experience as a freshman among a host of proven seniors a year ago under previous coach Leo Gravell has proven to be quite beneficial for Sullo this time around, especially as a host of his classmates are pitching in for the Jaguars, who headed into Wednesday’s home game with Alvirne holding a 6-3 mark.
“It was a great experience to play on the team with the older guys. They really helped me through it,” said Sullo.
“We lost a lot of seniors this year. A big chunk of the team was gone. We’ve had to fill in a lot of gaps in the lineup and had to replace some pitching. and we’ve had some success with it.”
Sullo, who holds down the shortstop position when he’s not on the mound, is off to a fine start individually as well. He’s batting .414 with a .514 on-base percentage. He’s only struck out once in 29 at-bats and has stolen six bases.
On the mound, Sullo is 2-1 with a save in his 16 innings of work, striking out 22 with a 2.57 ERA.
“Jake’s a great kid and an absolute pleasure to coach,” said Case. “He’s got an extremely bright future. I’m lucky I get to coach him.”
Case is not afraid to expose the sophomore to the best and to challenge him.
Friday, he’ll send Sullo to the mound against 7-2 Portsmouth.
“Portsmouth a big game. I’m pretty sure the Portsmouth coach was there watching against Salem (last Friday),” Sullo said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.