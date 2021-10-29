Playing quarterback was never the plan for Haverhill senior Nolen Skafas. That is, until Hillies coach Tim O’Connor came to him with a plan at the start of October.
After a rocky first month of the season, Haverhill was switching from the spread offense to the run-heavy double-wing — or “rhino” as they dubbed it — and the coaches wanted starting receiver Skafas to move to quarterback to lead the new attack.
“When they first came to me about playing quarterback I thought, ‘I don’t know,’” said Skafas. “I played some quarterback in the past and I didn’t really like it. I felt like it wasn’t for me. I didn’t like it in games. But once I started playing in the rhino, I realized it wasn’t that bad. I actually started to enjoy it.”
The move has been a major boost for Haverhill (0-7). Since installing Skafas and the double-wing two weeks ago, the improving Hillies have delivered strong performances against state title favorite Central Catholic (40-19 loss) — who they trailed just 13-6 in the second quarter — and Andover (42-21 loss), who they trailed 22-21 in the fourth quarter. The Hillies rushed for a combined 530 yards in the two games.
“The start of the season wasn’t good,” said Skafas, who is also a starting cornerback. “We couldn’t get anything going. The past two games, we’ve put some points on the board, and it seems like we’re going in a positive direction. Now we want to get some wins. I feel like we have a lot of winable games coming up.”
While the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Skafas is listed at quarterback, the position is far less glamorous in the double-wing offense, which employs three backs, two tight ends and no receivers.
Instead of throwing the football, Skafas’ main responsibilities are lead blocking — playing the part of another fullback — after making tough pitches to motioning backs.
“Running the rhino is a lot of fun,” said Skafas, who has completed 1 of 2 passes in two games at QB, while another was called back on a penalty. “On a lot of plays, I’m tossing the ball to a back, then going to block up the middle, which isn’t something you usually see from a QB. It’s so much fun blocking. I’m usually following a pulling guard, and can deliver a big pop. Dishing out the hits, delivering a big blow to a guy is awesome.”
FAMILY OF QBs
The move to quarterback made Skafas — reluctantly — the third member of his immediate family to start at quarterback for Haverhill High.
His dad Brendon Skafas was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB/defensive back for the Hillies as a senior in 1989, while Nolen’s brother Brady Skafas started three seasons at QB for the Brown and Gold (2017-19), and now plays for Endicott College.
One of Nolen’s career highlights came as a sophomore, when the then-receiver caught a 47-yard pass from his then-senior big brother.
“It was on a go-route,” said Skafas. “Brady threw me a deep ball, I caught it and it was awesome. I loved the idea of my brother throwing me the football. I caught a few passes from him, and it was really special. I really preferred that to playing quarterback.”
He remained at receiver last year and the start of this season. But when the Hillies went to the double-wing, O’Connor called on Skafas.
“We started working on the rhino about a month ago, but I didn’t know I was going to be the QB,” said Skafas. “My brother ran the rhino, so they though it would fit me. Plus, I like to hit, and most traditional QBs aren’t blockers. I think they put me in there because I can handle the physical play.”
His coaches are extremely grateful for Skafas’ willingness to take on the new challenge and become a stabilizing force.
“Nolan embodies everything the Skafas family has brought to Hillie football over the years,” said O’Connor, “hard work, toughness, dedication and loyalty.”
