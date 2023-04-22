He should be pretty busy with classes and Division 1 baseball, but the folks at Stonehill College just might want to enlist Nathan Kearney as a student ambassador.
The kid is obviously a leader, a trail-blazer, a lightning-rod for others.
How else do you explain the Central Catholic-to-Stonehill baseball shuttle?
Kearney, who committed to play for the Skyhawks and coach Ken Boen as a junior last year, won’t have to look far for friendly faces on the North Easton campus.
Over the past couple months, a pair of his teammates, pitchers Frankie Melendez and Josh Florence, accepted offers to join the program, which is currently competing in its first NCAA Division 1 season.
All joking aside, while Kearney always had good things to say about the school, the opportunity and the Stonehill program sold themselves.
“We’re all pretty good players. I was the first to go there, but they saw the school and wanted to be there,” said Kearney, a sweet-swinging Eagle-Tribune All-Star first baseman from Londonderry, N.H.
“The biggest thing was coach Boen. I love his personality, old-school style of coaching. It’s a family. It’s important to feel cared about in the program. You want to feel positive. You want to have an opportunity and be a part of something that’s growing.”
Boen and his staff are bullish on Valley baseball as they transition from D2 to D1. Along with the Raider trio, Chelmsford ace Braydon Gray will be part of the incoming Skyhawks freshmen class.
Opportunity was the key, for both Raider righties.
For Melendez, Stonehill stepped in at just the perfect time.
The Lowell resident had committed early to West Point. The previous coaching regime there had a plan in place for Melendez to take a post-grad year and enroll in the freshman class next spring.
Army cleared house, though, and the new staff changed the parameters to the deal, leaving Melendez in limbo.
“After I decommitted (in September), in my head, I was thinking post-grad year,” said Melendez, who had made contact with both Putnam Academy and Cushing Academy.
“At that time, I got a text from (Stonehill pitching coach Zach Sultar), talking about the situation and what had happened. I was telling him about post-grad year, and he said, ‘We want you as a ’23, not as a ’24.’”
Melendez and his family took a visit, and much like Kearney did, he fell in love with the place.
Stonehill really stepped up where it mattered, too. Melendez is serious about committing to the United States military. It means as much to him as baseball does.
“The coaches at Stonehill are allowing me to do both ROTC and play baseball. No other Division 1 school would do that,” said Melendez, who has his sights set on aviation or maybe even the Rangers.
Thanks to Stonehill, he can enter as an officer. The dream lives.
“They were willing to do what I needed to do, not just for baseball but for my life. Coach Boen is the best, and he wants what’s best for you,” Melendez said.
Stonehill’s Sultar may just be in his first year there, but he’s certainly making an impact.
His first interaction with Florence came during a Nor’easters AAU recruiting night in the fall.
“Stonehill saw me throw a bullpen, and they were interested,” Haverhill’s Florence said. “Over the winter, we just kept in touch. It ended up being the perfect match.”
Florence had just one D-1 offer, from Merrimack, but Stonehill gathered momentum quickly.
“Stonehill popped in late, but I love the campus, and I love the kids they’ve been recruiting there,” he said. “And I really clicked well with (coach Sultar). He’s young, and he so easy to relate to.”
The best news of all, for the three soon-to-be Skyhawks is that after four years of bonding in coach John Sexton’s Raider program, they can go to go to battle together again for the next four.
“I’m excited to play with Nate — another four years with him — and (Florence) is my best bud,” said Melendez. “It’s going to be great to be there.”
