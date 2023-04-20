LAWRENCE — “You can’t argue with free school and high-level basketball.”
It’s a message Jesus Moore has spent drilling into every player in his Lawrence High School basketball program from the scrawniest of freshmen to his senior big man Isaiah “Tobi” Ogunbare – along with every Lancer in between.
The proof is in the production.
Sure, Moore is undefeated (9-0) as a head coach in the Commonwealth Christmas Classic. His crew has dominated the Merrimack Valley Conference.
But the coach’s greatest victories have been won this spring as eight of his Lancers from the Class of 2023 will move on to play college ball. and No. 9 could happen as well.
The most notable occurred within the last week when the 6-foot-7 Ogunbare committed to accept a full scholarship to play at Division 2 Millersville University in Pennsylvania.
His offer and acceptance happened in a furious flurry as Ogunbare took an overnight visit to the campus on the outskirts of Lancaster, Penn., a week ago.
There were conversations, a workout and an offer.
“I’m very happy. I mean the whole reason I came to the United States (in September of 2021) was the dream to be a scholarship basketball player,” said Ogunbare, a native of Ireland who is of Nigerian descent.
A two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star dunking machine, Ogunbare didn’t draw much scholarship attention around New England.
That didn’t stop Moore. He kept pounding the Internet and the phones for his big man, and refused to take no for an answer.
Ogunbare just kept working and hoping as the Lancers piled up a 20-win campaign.
“It’s definitely something that has always been on my mind,” he said. “I’m a pretty optimistic person. Talking to (Moore), he was doing his best to help me out. I wasn’t worried, just always hoping for the best and just kept working hard.
“The coaches at Millersville told me about the situation. They felt like I could be a piece to develop for the long term, and for the near future.”
Being the big man on one of the most successful teams in Lawrence High history is not lost on Ogunbare, either.
“It’s very cool. The one thing in this city, there are a lot of talented people who don’t get the opportunities,” said Ogunbare. “This group of guys set an example of how much you can achieve if you commit and do this the right way. We all had our individual goals, but we focused first on the team, and now you’re seeing what happens when you do it right.”
And as Moore said, “All the sacrifices he’s made, coming here, leaving his family, it’s great to see it pay off.”
EAGLE-TRIBUNE MVP CANERY CHOOSES BIGTIME JUCO BALL
Lawrence’s Marius Canery, the 2023 Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball MVP, has his sights set on bigtime college basketball. He’s willing to go all the way to Kansas to make it happen.
The Lancer guard accepted a full scholarship to play at Dodge City Community College, a regular provider of talent to bigtime Division 1 programs nationally.
“I figured the JUCO option would be best for me,” said Canery. “Coach (Brad Witherspoon) gave me all the confidence I should go there. He aligned well with where I want to be, and that is a scholarship basketball player at a university somewhere.”
Canery had options closer to home. But he’s confident about shooting for hoop at the highest level.
“I know it’s going to be an adjustment. I’m willing to sacrifice for the love of the game,” he said. “The dream is to play basketball as long as I can. For now, I’m getting my body right and getting my game ready to play at a high level.”
