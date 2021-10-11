One might think that the goal of the North Andover girls soccer team would be to just tread water for much of the season.
When you lose your best player, senior Clemson recruit Emma Wennar, to an injury that will keep her out for weeks, it’s best to just survive until her return.
But, thanks partly to senior co-captain and striker Ella Slayton, the Scarlet Knights are doing far more than survive.
The Knights enter the week 7-1-2 as the only local team to be in the Eastern Mass. top 20 all year. and Slayton is a big reason why.
After being shut out in the season opener, Slayton has scored 14 goals in the next 10 games and has been a threat to score every time she steps on the field. Because of her speed and foot skills, and the steady progress she’s made, North Andover coach Lisa Rasanen predicted a big season for Slayton this fall and she has delivered.
Slayton also felt that she could have a big year and, in fact, she almost felt like it was her responsibility.
“As a captain, I felt I had to step up,” said Slaton, who plays for Seacoast United in the offseason. “Besides scoring goals, I wanted to be a good role model, help keep the intensity of the team up, and be a good face for the program.”
And she has been all that and more according to Rasanen.
“Ella shows up to practice everyday and challenges her teammates to get better,” said Rasanen. “She is an exceptional leader and is constantly trying to improve.
“She has been doing great the last three years. As a sophomore, she played well and would have been at the top of our league last year if COVID didn’t cut our season short. I had no doubt coming into this season that she would prove to be one of the top players in the league. It can be tough for teammates when everyone has eyes on one player ( Emma Wennar). Ella hasn’t let that affect her game, leadership or work ethic.”
While Slayton has produced admirably in Wennar’s absence (she did play a couple of games early), and has gotten excellent support and contributions from co-captain Sam Klimas, she would certainly prefer that her talented classmate be on the field.
“It’s definitely an adjustment when she (Wennar) isn’t out there because we work well together.” said Slayton, who is also a tremendous track competitor in the sprints for the Knights. “But we’ve learned to adjust the best we can.”
One thing is certain. If Wennar is healthy for the playoffs, she and Slayton should prove to be quite the one-two punch.
