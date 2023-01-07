ANDOVER — With the snow coming down outside, many wondered how many people would be willing to brave the conditions and make the trip to Andover High for the rivalry matchup between the Golden Warriors and Central Catholic.
As it turned out, the people showed up. In front of a packed, sold-out crowd, Central Catholic defeated Andover for the second time in only a week.
Andover, which took two losses in the Commonwealth Classic, one vs. the same Raiders team, was looking for a major early-season victory.
Instead, Nick Sangermano finished with 17 points, leading the Raiders to a 57-46 win over the host Warriors here at Dunn Gymnasium.
The sophomore continued to impress thus far, and he showed it when it mattered most versus a pesky Andover team.
“What I love about Nick is that he’s never afraid of the moment,” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “He knows I have the utmost confidence in him, and I tell him one thing, if you are open, shoot it.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, with Central leading 13-9 after the first quarter. Perhaps the biggest story of the first quarter was the Raiders holding WPI commit and Andover star Ryan MacLellan to zero points in the opening eight minutes.
At halftime, Central lead 27-21, with guard Markys Bridgewater scoring nine to lead the Raiders at the break.
The Andover crowd had energy all night, and the Warriors started to rally behind it in the second half, cutting the lead to only two with four minutes to go in the third quarter.
Central kept at it, though, and had an eight-point lead heading into the fourth. Sangermano stepped it up in the second half, scoring 11.
MacLellan did all he could for Andover, leading them with 13 points.
For Dunham, this win at Andover meant everything to him.
“As a head coach, heading into this game, I was 0-3 in this building,” said Dunham. “We are off to a good start, but there is plenty of basketball to come.”
No matter where this rivalry game is at, Andover and Central fans always show up and are loud.
“What else can you say about local high school basketball,” said Dunham. “These fans for both sides show why it’s the best.”
Bridgewater and freshman Javi Lopez each netted 11 points for the Raiders, who improve to 6-1 and face Dracut on Tuesday night.
Andover, now 3-4, only had five players in the scoring column. Rohit Srinivasan had 10 points and Chase Lembo added nine to back up MacLellan. Danny Resendiz had eight and Luka Palermo, who was shackled with three first-half fouls, added six.
Central Catholic 57, Andover 46
Central Catholic (57): Markys Bridgewater 3-4-11, Joey Hart 2-1-6, Javi Lopez 4-1-11, Marcus Rivera 2-0-6, Nick Sangermano 5-4-17, John Kelley 3-0-6. Totals 19-10-57
Andover (46): Ryan MacLellan 5-3-13, Rohit Srinivasan 3-2-10, Luka Palermo 3-0-6, Danny Resendiz 3-28, Lembo Chase 3-2-9. Totals 17-9-46
3-pointers: CC — Sangermano 3, Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Bridgewater, Hart; Andover — Srinivasan 2, Lembo
Central Catholic: 13 14 11 19 — 57
Andover (3-4): 9 12 9 16 — 46
