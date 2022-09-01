You knew Rafael Devers was going to figure it out eventually.
Since returning from the injured list a month ago the Red Sox slugger has been completely lost at the plate. After missing 10 days with a sore hamstring Devers was activated on Aug. 2 and proceeded to bat .164 for the month of August.
His OPS+ for the month ranked in the bottom 25 across all of baseball and was 66% worse than league average, and over the past week he's been even worse, batting just .080. Entering Thursday he'd been hitless in his last five games, and by his third at bat his hitless streak reached a career-worst 0 for 24.
So when Devers finally got ahold of a 2-2 changeup for a 414-foot RBI double to deep center field, and then followed that up with a two-run double late in Thursday's walk-off 9-8 win over the Texas Rangers, the sense of relief on his face was unmistakable.
Devers' heroics sparked an improbable five-run comeback in the eighth and ninth innings, which was capped off by Kiké Hernández's game-tying single and Rob Refsnyder's walk-off single.
Did the performance mark the start of a lasting breakthrough or a brief respite in a longer skid? Time will tell, but given the depth of Devers' struggles, it's fair to wonder what's been going on?
The obvious concern is Devers is still dealing with some ailment, but if that's the case it hasn't kept him off the field. Since his return Devers has played in all but one game, and asked prior to Thursday's loss Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he believes the problem is less an issue of health and more that he's not swinging at strikes.
"One of the things that we enjoy and I know you guys do too is his ability to hit pitches out of the zone hard, but when he's not going well like he is right now then you have to narrow it, you have to swing at strikes," Cora said. "The swing is still the same, the mechanics are still the same, a little banged up, ehh, I talked to him two days ago and he's like 'I feel great now.' For a while there he was feeling it in his back and his hammy, but now he's just got to swing at strikes."
"One thing I always tell him is you're one line drive away the other way to getting back locked in," Cora added.
Cora noted Devers' at bats have been improving the last couple of nights even if the results hadn't, and things progressively got better over the course of Thursday's game as well.
His first at bat was a mess, with Devers striking out after swinging and missing at two pitches way outside the zone. The second he went too far the other way, striking out looking after passing on two pitches that caught the bottom of the zone.
The third Devers swung at the first pitch and drove it 370 feet the other way. The ball was easily caught, but Cora's words proved prophetic when Devers came up next in the bottom of the eighth and hammered a ball that would have been a home run in 22 of 30 parks according to Statcast.
That ball sparked a rally that got the Red Sox back into the game after falling behind 8-3. After Devers' double and an RBI single by Christian Arroyo, the Red Sox left the bases loaded before quickly loading them once again to start the ninth. Devers then came through again with the two-run double, setting the stage for Hernández's game-tying single and Refsnyder's walk-off.
In addition to Devers' heroics, Arroyo finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and Alex Verdugo was 3 for 4 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs scored. The Red Sox are now 64-68 on the year.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
