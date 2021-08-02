In what felt like a must-win game with first place in the AL East on the line, the Red Sox couldn’t come through in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, who capped off a three-game weekend sweep. Here’s how it went down on Sunday at Tropicana Field.
1. An emotional low point
Ever since bouncing back from the season-opening sweep against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have generally kept on an upwards trajectory, but now Boston is faced with some serious adversity. The Red Sox have lost four straight for the first time this season, five of their last six and now leave Tampa trailing the Rays by 1.5 games in the AL East standings.
2. Missed opportunities
The Red Sox had more than their fair share of opportunities but were unable to do any damage against Tampa Bay’s pitching. Over the three-game series, Boston was 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position while leaving 26 men on base, including 0 for 6 with 10 runners left on base in Sunday’s finale.
Beyond that, Boston was only 1 for 17 with runners on base in general Sunday, with the lone hit not coming until the ninth inning.
3. Martinez slumping
Since the start of Boston’s recent homestand, J.D. Martinez has been mired in his worst slump of the season. Martinez is now 5 for his last 44 over the last 11 games, with no games with more than one hit, and his batting average has fallen from .307 to .285. This weekend against Tampa Bay, he was just 1 for 14, including an 0 for 5 night in which he made the final out with the tying runner at third.
4. Robles’ scoreless debut
One positive for Boston was reliever Hansel Robles, who pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his Red Sox debut. Robles allowed one hit on seven pitches and benefited from some outstanding infield defense, including a brilliant double play turned by Kiké Hernández and Xander Bogaerts.
5. What’s next?
The Red Sox will finally get a breather from the AL East after playing 16 straight games against divisional foes since the All-Star break. Boston will have Monday off before facing the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series on the road starting Tuesday.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.