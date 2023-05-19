BOSTON – The trio of Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been together for the last six seasons and nearly 90 playoff games together.
But the trio, the centerpiece of this incredible run of conference championship series and a finals berth last year, were on the floor, looking lost in the final few minutes when it counted most in this Eastern Conference Championship against the Miami Heat.
The Celtics lost 111-105, falling behind 2-0 in the series, blew a 12-point lead (89-77) with 10:36 remaining.
The Heat outscored the Celtics 36-22 in the fourth quarter, replaying their 46-25 third quarter drubbing in Game 1.
The veteran trio had nothing against the Heat’s zone defense, all forcing shots and each adding a key, late turnover during the final stretch when the Celtics lost the game.
And worst of all, Tatum went another fourth quarter without a field goal.
“He can make those shots” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after it was over. “He is one of the best players in the world for a reason. He just didn’t make them tonight.”
Spoelstra was being coy. His team’s defense didn’t allow the north-south driving he likes to do. It was more east-west and it led to very little when it mattered most.
Again the Heat got a huge contribution from outside of the typical Jimmy Butler (27 points) and Bam Adebayo (22). This time it was Caleb Martin who “chipped” in with 25 points, making 11 of 16 shots.
The Celtics got 34 points out of Tatum and a disappointing 16 points from Brown, who made only seven of 23 shots, including 1 of 7 from the 3-point arc.
They had nothing to match Friday night’s big three for Miami.
It’s beginning to look a lot like the Heat have overcome the Celtics talent advantage by playing free, with nothing to lose.
Basically, the Heat are winning the mental game.
“It’s mental from the standpoint of making the right plays at the right time,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. “Who can make the simple plays. Who can win those details and those margins.”
The Heat appear to have the Celtics where they want, except for the fact the Celtics have actually played better on the road (4-2) than they have at home (4-5) since the playoffs started on April 15.
“We know how good that team is,” said Spoelstra. “Do we feel good about our situation (up 2-0 after two games in Boston? Sure … This is one talented basketball team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.