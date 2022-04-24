SALEM – You can forgive the folks around Division 1 softball in New Hampshire for treading into 2022 with a smidge of caution.
Any time Salem High School hangs a state title banner in the sport — last June’s was No. 19 — there is always the thought that the Blue Devils, who historically have grabbed these things in bunches, might just be set for another roll.
But when Salem senior Madison Solt speaks, she’s just being honest — not looking to stoke the fires of doubt around the Granite State.
“We want to go back out and defend the title,” said Solt, who as a junior went 19-1 in the circle, including a masterpiece of a four-hitter in the 5-1 title win over Concord.
“We’ve been working hard since tryouts started. We want to show everyone we’re just as good as last year, maybe better.
“It’s hard to beat the amazing group of girls we had last year, but the younger girls are only going to help us this year.”
At the heart of this current budding Salem softball juggernaut – off to tidy little 4-0 start this spring – stands Solt.
As a junior, the right-hander went 19-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 115 innings.
Coach Haley Chandler called her “definitely our MVP,” in 2021.
Unlike past Salem greats in the circle, Solt was a bit of an unknown quantity coming into last year. COVID-19 wiped away her potential sophomore season. and as a freshman, she was forced to wait her turn.
“Last year, I wouldn’t say it was surprising. I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Solt. “It was super new. It’s a group that I didn’t have a lot of experience with, a group that didn’t have a lot of experience with me.”
Solt had an ace of her own, though, in senior Brie Boucher.
“Last year, I had an amazing catcher. We clicked instantly, that really allowed us to lead as a battery,” Solt said. “We backed everyone else up, they backed us up.
It was a total team effort.”
But graduation left a question mark. If the early Blue Devils victories are any indication, that problem has been solved. Sophomore Emersen Poulin, who earned valuable varsity experience last spring shuttling between third base and the designated player spot, has settled in as the Blue Devils’ catcher of the present and future.
“We’ve been working hard all winter, getting to know each other,” said Solt. “The opener this year (a 14-2 win over Bishop Guertin) was the best thing you could ask for, just going out there and everything clicks. That doesn’t always happen, but I’ve been super fortunate to have this amazing team behind me.
“Pitch wise, it will be pretty similar. I like to mix things up, and I’m sure we’ll have some new patterns. In general, with pitching, the biggest thing is getting on the same page with your catcher. So far, we’ve really hit that mark. It’s all about the amount of work we’ve put in together. Everything we need to be successful together, we’re working at.”
Solt has been busy away from the softball scene, too. She’s spent two-plus years working in child care and added an internship in a third-grade classroom in town. Next year, she will pitch at Fitchburg State while enrolling in the school’s elementary education major.
First, though, there is some work to do this spring, some unfinished business if you will. The entire state — including runner-up Concord, current unbeaten Londonderry and dangerous squads like Goffstown and Exeter — will be putting up their best when Salem comes to town.
“I haven’t thought about the pressure, it’s different than last year. Last year, there was a lot of buzz (around the state). Everyone was coming in new,” said Solt. “There’s definitely added pressure this year being defending champs. But I like pressure in games, if anything I think it will help us as a team.”
DIVISION 1 OFF AND RUNNING
The New Hampshire softball season kicked into action two weeks ago, and all four local competitors got their seasons under way.
“Salem and Concord after their runs last year will again be the teams to look at for 2022,” said Pinkerton coach Tom Wall. “After Salem & Concord, the rest of Division 1 is going to be highly competitive.”
Along with Solt, the Blue Devils return three other Eagle-Tribune All-Stars from last year’s title team.
Sophomore outfielder Jen Olson hit .500 with an area-best 32 runs scored. Classmate Addison Lucier started at shortstop and rode into the rarest of air — the 30-30-30 club. Lucier had 37 hits, 30 runs and 31 RBIs, batting .487.
Junior infielder Ava McNamara hit fifth in the order and was as feared as any player in the state, clouting six homers with 30 RBIs. …
Pinkerton Academy is 2-2, after Friday’s win over Manchester West-Memorial. The Astros lost a good one when pitcher-outfielder Adi Runge transferred to Kimball Union after earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star status a year ago. …
Katie O’Leary enjoyed a huge freshman season at Timberlane, batting .531 while playing multiple positions. She’ll again land in the middle of the diamond for the Owls, who are 4-2. …
Outfielder Cami Belair, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star outfielder as a junior last year, is back again patrolling center for Windham High, which is 3-2 in the early going.
