The New England Patriots are back in the discussion. Their destiny in their hands. They control the future.
All good news. All true.
Now the other side of ledger, via headlines:
Patriots offense borders on putrid.
Mac hasn’t figured anything out.
Patriots feast on weak … again.
The point is nothing was settled other than the Patriots escaping Glendale, Az. with a win and grabbing, for now, the No. 7 playoff spot with four games remaining.
Here are quick thoughts from Patriots perspective:
Survived Stevenson injury
There were negatives on offense, but the fact that the Patriots had two no-name rookies at running back, Pierre Strong (4th round) and Kevin Harris (6th round), that were more than able to replace the injured Rhamondre Stevenson borders on amazing.
Strong and Harris had shown nothing the first three-plus months to warrant positive thoughts when Stevenson went down. But both were, remarkably, very strong and good.
They combined for 96 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, the first of their careers.
This duo was tough, almost full-back-like. It’s a great sign going forward, with both probably seeing duty to give Stevenson some rest.
Mac to Henry … why not more?
Look, Mac Jones didn’t have it easy. His offensive line was average at best and losing DeVante Parker early due to a concussion, left the Patriots with three average, No. 3/4 receivers in Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
But he has Hunter Henry at tight end, a guy most of us ranked a top 10 tight end in the league.
With Jakobi Meyers not dressing (concussion protocol) and Parker’s injury, Henry finally became a target for Jones.
His 39-yarder down the right seam, to the Cardinals 3-yard line, setting up Strong’s touchdown run, putting the Patriots ahead by two touchdowns, all but ending the game.
It’s time Mac culls this relationship. Henry catches balls thrown to him.
Uche for president
The development of Josh Uche the last six weeks, while his counterpart on the other side, linebacker/rusher on the other edge, Matt Judon, has slumped, has been remarkable.
While he has Willie McGinest’s No. 55, lately he has looked more like an old No. 53, Andre Tippett, with his bull-rushing over tackles.
He had three sacks last night, all in the second half, and has 10 sacks over his last five games.
This is the game-changer for the Patriots defense going forward. He has been better than Judon over the last month.
Raiders beatable too
The Patriots have a problem with very good quarterbacks. Derek Carr doesn’t have that status.
That means next Sunday afternoon’s tilt in Sin City, like this one, is very winnable.
The Patriots have had problems with the superstar receivers, in 2022 but as we saw last night with DeAndre Hopkins, (7 rec., 79 yards), the “good” quarterback is a necessity. Hopkins was quiet, not including his fumble (caused by Kyle Dugger) that was turned into a return for a touchdown.
The Raiders have arguably the best of the best in Davante Adams, but Carr makes his prowess against the Patriots not as lethal.
Second half toughness
It was not a pretty game, but the Patriots were the much better team in the second half, primarily in the fourth quarter.
They played tougher on both sides and made it easier than we thought it was going to be.
It’s not enough to lay claim to anything, but it’s a good sign. The Bengals, Dolphins and Bills are good fourth quarter teams.
