OXFORD – Although there were some frowns and some were fighting back tears, years from now the members of the Andover 12-year-old all-star baseball team will realize that finishing as the fourth best team out of 160 across the state, is certainly special.
Andover’s magical run ended on Friday night with a 6-1 loss to Rutland.
Heading into the tournament, expectations were high for the team, since after all nine members of the team were part of the 10-year-old that reached the state final two years ago and were also part of last year’s team that lost in the sectional final.
The coaching staff, led by manager Shawn Ilsley, wanted to make sure that the kids didn’t feel any extra pressure and just played ball the way they could.
“I tried to keep the same temperament the entire way because I know that helps the kids. We tell them to stay calm, stick to your abilities, finish the plays and we’ll see what happens,” said Ilsley. “ It’s 12-year-old baseball and the ball is going to fall one way or the other. I tell the kids, if you’re throwing strikes and the other team is hitting balls, then there’s nothing else you can do. Nobody lost any of these games for us and nobody did anything wrong. (Two losses) just happens.”
All in all Andover won nine games, took home three pieces of hardware — the district and sectional title trophies, as well as the fourth best team in the state trophy. It all started when the team rolled past teams like Billerica, North Reading and Wilmington early on to win the District title. Then came a tough challenge in the sectionals. After losing the first game to Danvers in extra innings, Andover came back to win three straight over Swampscott and two over Reading, including the absolutely crazy come from behind win that saw Dean Davis come through with the walk-off hit.
“That was probably the best moment for me,” said Davis.
Davis, his teammates and all of the families, then took a long journey from Andover to Oxford to play in the four-team tournament, that also featured Barnstable.
“(The best part of this tournament) was driving an hour, just to play a game,” said Davis.
Jake Shea, who came up with a clutch two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday night’s loss, and then pitched 4.1 innings on the mound before Rutland was able to uncrack the 1-1 tie, said that he had faith in his teammates that they would be one of the four best teams in the entire state.
“I just knew that our team was good and we had good chemistry. We’re a team and it’s not just one person,” he said, before Davis added, “It was really good and everyone did their part. It’s just tough to lose and just a tough break.”
