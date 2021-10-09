DALLAS (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48 on Saturday in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone to stun the sellout crowd at 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Oklahoma hadn’t led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. His rush was the first play from scrimmage after OU tied the game and kicked off to Xavier Worthy, who had the ball stripped away by Caleb Kelly.
Texas (4-2, 2-1) had a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Longhorns, who had won three in a row since a loss to future SEC foe Arkansas in Week 2, had never lost when scoring at least 48 points.
Caleb Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Spencer Rattler, who had two turnovers in the first half that led to Texas touchdowns.
NO. 2 GEORGIA, 34, NO. 18 AUBURN 10
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Stetson Bennett passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past the Tigers for the second straight year.
The nation’s top defense gave up only its second touchdown of the year for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), who were still without injured starting quarterback JT Daniels. None of that kept Georgia from another comfortable SEC win and a fifth straight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
UMASS 27, UCONN 13
AMHERST, Mass – On the back of a two touchdown, 171-yard day for Ellis Merriweather, University of Massachusetts Football (1-5) defeated UConn (0-7), 27-13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday. Merriweather finished the day with 39 carries, the most for a Minuteman since Marquis Young had 35 at Buffalo on Nov. 27, 2015.
Zamar Wise ran for 64 yards and a TD and Brady Olson was 10-for-22 for 162 yards. Eric Collins paced the UMass receiving corps with 66 yards on three catches, including a 49-yard grab.
Defensively for the Minutemen, Cody Jones racked up nine tackles with a sack and 2.0 TFLs.
For the Huskies, Steven Krajewski threw for 128 yards (13-24-2) and Nate Carter ran for 136 on 20 carries.
