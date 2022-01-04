NORTH ANDOVER — Andover may have entered the week as the No. 3-ranked team in the Boston Globe’s Eastern Mass. polls, but the Golden Warriors weren’t letting that change their mindset.
“We come into every game with the mentality that we’re still the underdog,” said guard Danny Resendiz. “This team still has a lot to prove.”
Sparked by Resendiz, Andover proved it was once again up to the task last night, rolling past rival North Andover 69-42.
“Andover vs. North Andover is always a big rivalry game for us,” said guard Rohit Srinivasan. “This was a huge game. The high ranking is great, but we don’t think much about it. People always doubt us, so we’re going to keep playing like the underdog.”
The matchup with the Scarlet Knights was the first Merrimack Valley Conference game for the Golden Warriors since Dec. 18, which was followed by the cancellation of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
“We were all devastated when we heard the Christmas Tournament was cancelled,” said Resendiz. “The first practice after we heard, the locker room was quiet. We were all devastated. We’ve been looking forward to getting into league play and prove something.”
Resendiz, a sophomore, got Andover going on Tuesday, scoring eight of his squad’s first 12 points. He opened the scoring for the Golden Warriors with a pair of aggressive layups, then after a bucket each for Ryan MacLellan (12 points) and Logan Satlow, Resendiz hit a jumper and made a steal and tossed in a breakaway layup.
“Aggressiveness is the key, we wanted to set the tone,” said Resendiz, who finished with 13 points. “The guys spaced the floor well and got me my shots. and I wanted to be a dog out there on defense. We all want to be dogs.”
Andover then tightened the defense, holding North Andover without a basket for the first 4:32 of the second quarter, and limiting the Scarlet Knights to just three baskets in the frame. But the last was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for rising North Andover star Zach Wolinski (9 points), and the Warriors led 30-16 at halftime.
“I thought we were very sluggish,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio. “On a Tuesday night in the Valley, if you don’t show up you’re going to have your hands full. It was nice to see some of the younger guys who haven’t played a lot play well. Danny and Rohit were defending hard and boxing out, and were where they’re supposed to be on defense.”
Satlow (game-high 14 rebounds) scored Andover’s first three baskets of the second half, stretching the lead to 20 points.
North Andover’s D’Andre King (team-high 12 points) then did his best to spark a North Andover rally. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the third, and two more in the fourth on back-to-back possessions to make it 52-40 with 5:19 left in the game.
But Resendiz added an up-and-under layup, and knocked down a 3-pointer that iced the win.
“It was a good team win against a tough team,” said Srinivasan, who finished with four steals and played gritty defense. “We want to set the tone with wins against teams and our area, and we are happy to get a good win.”
Andover 69, North Andover 42
Andover (69): Danny Resendiz 6 0-0 13, Ryan MacLellan 6 0-0 12, Logan Satlow 5 0-0 10, Aidan Cammann 2 10-15 14, Richie Shahtanian 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Briggs 2 0-0 4, Chase Lembo 3 1-2 7, Gavin LeBrun 1 0-0 2, Rohit Srinivasan 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Beal 1 0-0 3, Brian Hnat 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-17 69
North Andover (42): Jack O’Connell 4 0-0 8, Zach Wolinski 3 0-0 9, D’Andre King 4 0-0 12, Brody McGratty 1 0-0 3, Jake Denney 2 0-0 5, Zach Faro 1 0-0 2, Camden Bethel 1 0-0 3, Drew Connolly 0 0-2 0, Niko Catalano 0 0-0 0, Liam Trundy 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 0-2 42
3-pointers: and — Resendiz, Beal; NA — Wolinski 3, King 4, McGratty, Denny, Bethel
Andover (4-0): 13 17 19 20 — 69
North Andover (2-2): 7 9 16 10 — 42
