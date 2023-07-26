Do hundreds of student-athletes at Bishop Fenwick High School deserve to sit out all of next fall, winter and spring’s state tournament games? Or was the ban handed down by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association a colossal overreach and abuse of power?
MIAA details rule breaking that led to Bishop Fenwick playoff ban
That’s the question I’ve been asked dozens of times, daily, since the bombshell punishment dropped last Friday afternoon. I’m going to break just about every rule of having a strong opinion when writing a newspaper column and say ... I still don’t know.
The MIAA and Fenwick agree that erroneous information was handed in on a fifth-year waiver application for one baseball player. The school maintains these were honest mistakes. The state believes it was intentional deception intended to sneak a potential all-star onto the field.
Judging intent, and motive, is one of the hardest things to do in any line of work. Only Fenwick administrators truly know what was in their hearts when they sent that form; they say it was without malice and we have no reason to doubt their honesty.
Bishop Fenwick hopes cooler heads prevail in MIAA playoff ban
Yet evidence cited in the decision letter released by the MIAA on Monday paints the school in a very poor light.
An anecdote that an MIAA official got a full, detailed report from an athletic director at the player’s previous school that Fenwick claimed couldn’t remember him is particularly damning.
Errors in reporting how many games the player participated in, his positions and some of his statistics are understandable. As a statistician for every sport I cover, I know how difficult it is to get detailed, accurate numbers from several seasons back. When I fill in positions in my preseason preview capsules from memory, I’ll sometimes get them wrong ... whether a Fenwick official forgot the player was a pitcher or omitted it on purpose, only that person knows.
I’m not sure that matters. Should a player’s ability factor into the waiver process? It’s OK to grant a fifth year to a bench warmer but not to a potential all-star? Evaluating talent is subjective ... an all-star or record breaker at a small school might be an average hand at a bigger one. Asking the MIAA’s Eligibility Review Board to consider talent level in waiver reviews is fraught.
It’s undeniable that Fenwick downplayed this player’s ability; for whatever reason. That’s a serious offense that needed to be dealt with. I’ve stated, repeatedly, that if the MIAA enforced its own rules on fifth-year and transfer waivers high school sports would be better off. New executive director Bob Baldwin appears intended to do just that, and I applaud him for it.
There’s been a lot of “what about so-and-so” going around the state since Friday’s banishment. Everyone who follows high school sports hears rumors about certain places stretching the rules or gaining suspicious new players. Though some transfers are eyebrow raising, there are legitimate reasons to change schools. Successful programs are often the target of jealousy, too.
Still, many felt Fenwick was receiving a life sentence for shoplifting when Al Capone was strutting around downtown.
That’s partially true, but Baldwin’s MIAA can’t be judged by things the previous administration let go. If we’re entering a new era of investigating potentially bogus waivers and shutting them down, that’s a good thing.
Two questions remain: Does the entire school deserve to be punished? and was there a pattern of misconduct?
The MIAA felt Fenwick’s explanation that St. Mary’s Danvers was part of its school in the Spring of 2022 was shaky at best. Their letter cites it as essentially a strike against Fenwick that establishes a pattern of deception. I’m not sure about that ... the state’s middle school rules can be confusing.
There are different regulations for middle school students playing high school sports depending on whether the middle and high school buildings are connected, whether they share a principal and whether it’s a cut sport with a junior varsity program. It’s a dense, complex reading that could reasonably cause honest mistakes ... but it’s a school administrator’s job to be certain of MIAA rules and consult the state if they’re not.
In the St. Mary’s Danvers case, Fenwick didn’t. and regardless of the Boston Archdiocese considering them one school, it’s totally understandable that the state would find playing students from a school in a different zip code a bit fishy.
Many have questioned baseball coach Matt Antonelli’s culpability here ... but he was told the 7th grader in 2022 was eligible and he didn’t fill out the 2023 waiver. Coming down on Antonelli or blaming the player that had his fifth-year waiver denied is not fair. Still, we’re left with two issues from the baseball team bringing wrath down on every student-athlete at Bishop Fenwick.
Especially since the player never played in a game in 2023, no one was harmed. From the state’s perspective, however, I imagine the thought process as, “If this waiver had so many inaccuracies, how do we know the ones you send us next year will be truthful? How do we know the ones we approved in the last few years were truthful?”
Had the MIAA cited other questionable waivers submitted by Fenwick, in a variety of sports and seasons, a full-year ban would be warranted. They did not ... so taking the state tournament away from golfers, cross country runners, tennis players and many others that had nothing to do with the administration’s mistakes feels overly harsh.
Fenwick’s attorneys and lawyers from the MIAA are still in talks and some resolution that punishes the adults at Fenwick, or some (but not all) of its teams may still be reached. That’s the most equitable solution for all involved.
I’ve read the MIAA’s decision letter, front to back, several times and I’ve consulted their handbook. I’ve little doubt Fenwick broke several important rules and that the MIAA has the power to levy an unprecedented punishment (that the vote to do so was unanimous speaks volumes). Yet I still believe hitting the teams that weren’t involved with any fifth year waivers is murky, even though the administrators that misled the MIAA are also in charge of those sports.
I’ve written more than 3,000 words about this issue since it broke on Friday and spent hours consulting dozens of sources about it. There’s still a lot I feel uncertain about, but there are two things I know for sure:
First, it’s complicated. and second, it’s far from over.
Award winning Salem News assistant sports editor Matt Williams has covered high school sports in Massachusetts for 17 years. You can contact him at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
