Haverhill’s Dylan Soucy knew his role heading into the winter, or so he thought.
After battling for a varsity spot in the preseason, the junior earned the role of backup goalie for the Hillies as the regular season commenced. Little did he know, he would soon be igniting a Haverhill hot streak.
“I was OK with being the backup goalie, but it was and is a goal to be more than the backup,” he said. “Being the backup didn’t mean I wasn’t going to work harder that ever to achieve a starting position in goal.”
As this winter has progressed, in his debut varsity season, Soucy has achieved more than he or his coaches could have ever predicted.
Soucy has emerged as Haverhill’s co-starting goaltender, providing a spark for the Hillies (8-8-0), who have won six of their last seven — including four straight — after starting the season 2-7-0.
“Everyone expected Dylan to be our backup this year,” said Haverhill High head coach Joe Roberts. “But Dylan made it a tough decision (who should be in net) for the coaching. When Dylan is playing he’s extremely focused, and it shows. He has been very focused, determined and fundamentally sound. He’s calm and anticipates the play very well.”
Soucy, who shares time with classmate Cal Pruett, has been in net for four of Haverhill’s recent victories. He made 19 saves to upset then-surging Methuen, made 26 saves to hand Shawsheen its second loss of the season, and made 34 saves to beat Cambridge and 38 saves to beat Amesbury on Saturday.
For the season, Soucy is 5-4 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.
“I feel like I’ve exceeded my own expectations this season, especially in recent games,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done better than what I thought was my best in goal. It’s meant a lot to me to help my team win some big games.
“When I started playing better than what I imagined I could do, it felt good to earn the playing time, and definitely pushes me to get more time on ice.”
After spending his freshman and sophomore year on the Haverhill JV team, Soucy began to opening eyes early this winter. In his varsity debut, he made 28 saves to beat Pentucket in the Haverhill Holiday Tournament. He followed that with 39 saves against Bedford and 38 stops against Dracut, both one-goal losses.
After the Shawsheen victory, Soucy caught his groove with the win over Methuen — which stands at 11-4-2 on the season — on Jan. 22, snapping a five-game Hillie losing streak.
“The Methuen game was a huge confidence booster for me and the team,” said Soucy .”I felt like I held my own against a really tough Methuen team. I think there have been a few games recently where I’ve played really well, and so has the team.
“My glove side is definitely one of my strengths, and it has been for a long time now.”
Soucy and Haverhill’s lone loss since late January has been to Marblehead, when Soucy made 48 saves. He now hopes to keep the Hillies rolling with just over a week remaining in the regular season.
“Being in net for these big wins has been a tremendous experience as well as a great opportunity to prove myself in game,” Soucy said. “It was just a matter of us finding our rhythm as a team, working on small mistakes and improving our attitude. We think we can keep going into the state tournament.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
