The Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong to the Browns for backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., a source confirmed to the Herald’s Doug Kyed.
Strong, a 2022 fourth-round pick, fell behind fellow second-year running back Kevin Harris on the depth chart in training camp. He was a projected roster cut this summer, after failing to show much improvement or make an impact as a rookie. Last season, Strong ran just 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots drafted Strong out of South Dakota State for his rare long speed (4.3 in the 40-yard dash) and hoped he would develop, as many mid-round picks have, into a viable back on passing downs. Instead, he became the last running back to see reps in practice recently after Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Harris and J.J. Taylor. He also took snaps behind Harris and Taylor in last Friday’s preseason finale at Tennessee.
In Cleveland, Wheatley got stuck behind starters Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones and projected swing tackle James Hudson III. Through two preseason games, he played 61 snaps at left tackle and 37 at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus. Wheatley helped stave off two of the best defensive lines in the league, Washington and Philadelphia, while posting an elite 95.6 run-blocking grade and 97.6 pass-blocking efficiency (both metrics are scored out of 100).
Wheatley Jr. spent most of last season on the Browns’ practice squad. He stands at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and is the son of former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley. In 2020, he graduated from Stony Brook, where he played tight end. After spending the following year transitioning to offensive tackle, Wheatley Jr. signed to the Bears’ practice squad in 2021.
Last summer, he followed ex-Bears executive Champ Kelly, now the Raiders’ assistant GM, to Las Vegas to play for his father’s old team. Wheatley Jr. got cut at the end of the summer and later signed with Cleveland. Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, almost universally regarded as the best in the league, raved about Wheatley Jr. during training camp.
“We really like him a lot,” Callahan said, according to Cleveland.com. “Here’s a guy that, my God, he was a tight end a few years ago, and he’s transitioned not only from a skill position but into a power position. He’s added additional weight. He’s up around 330 pounds now, so we feel that he’s still growing into his body, he’s still making adjustments, making tweaks.
“But he’s really athletic, he’s shown the ability to get on the edge and pass protect against good speed rushers. Now it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
At worst, Wheatley Jr. could provide solid, ascending depth at positions of vital need for the Patriots.
Quarterback Mac Jones was pressured on more than 40% of his dropbacks in last week’s exhibition at Green Bay, the only preseason game he played. Due to a variety of injuries, starting right tackle Riley Reiff is now at right guard, while fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow starts in his place. Projected swing tackle Calvin Anderson remains on the Non-Football Illness list, and veteran journeyman tackle Conor McDermott is hurt.
It’s unclear whether Wheatley Jr. is a place-holder for Anderson to eventually return to his expected swing tackle job or will serve as the primary backup at both tackle spots in Week 1. The NFL Network first reported his trade to New England.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.