After a flurry of activity that saw three trades completed on Monday, the Red Sox are keeping busy ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres, the club announced.
Hosmer, 32, is a four-time Gold Glove winner who played an integral role in leading the Kansas City Royals to the 2015 World Series championship, but since signing an eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres prior to the 2018 season his production has tailed off significantly. Hosmer only has 69 home runs with a .737 OPS through four and a half seasons in San Diego but has performed better this year and would represent an upgrade at first base for the Red Sox.
According to multiple reports, the Padres are expected to pick up a significant amount of the $44 million remaining on Hosmer's contract, which runs through the 2025 season. Former Red Sox first-round pick Jay Groome, a right-handed pitching prospect currently in Triple-A, is the only player going back to San Diego, and the Red Sox will also receive prospects Max Ferguson, a utility player ranked as San Diego's No. 23 prospect, and Corey Rosier, an unranked outfielder currently at High-A.
Prior to the Red Sox deal, Hosmer had originally been included in the Juan Soto trade but reportedly invoked his no trade clause to avoid being sent to Washington. Instead he will join a Red Sox club that is still within striking distance of a playoff spot and is expected to take over as the club's everyday first baseman.
The deal was first reported by Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.