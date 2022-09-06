Heading into a offseason marked by uncertainty, one key question surrounding the future of the Red Sox outfield appears to have been answered.
The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract extension with outfielder Kiké Hernández, who was due to becoming a free agent after the season.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who first reported the news, the deal is for $10 million, up from the $7 million annually Hernández has earned since coming to Boston.
The 31-year-old outfielder originally joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season on a two-year, $14 million deal. He enjoyed a career season his first year in Boston, tying with Xander Bogaerts for the team lead in Wins Above Replacement (4.9) while playing a starring role in the postseason to help lead the Red Sox to within two wins of the World Series.
This season has been much tougher by comparison, as Hernández missed two months due to hip and core injuries that may have also contributed to his poor start at the plate. Overall Hernández is batting .219 with a .637 OPS, six home runs and 37 RBI in 68 games, though he has been better since returning from the injured list in August, batting .254 with a .725 OPS.
Originally signed as a super-utility player, Hernández has found a home as Boston's starting center fielder. He's ranked among the game's best defensive outfielders during his time with the Red Sox, and by bringing him back the club hopes to ensure some stability given the struggles of top outfield prospect Jarren Duran during his first two big league stints.
Even with Hernández back on board, the Red Sox still have a laundry list of crucial decisions to make. The club is expected to have close to $100 million in payroll coming off the books and must make decisions on upcoming free agents like Bogaerts, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez while also seeing if they can agree to a contract extension with Rafael Devers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.