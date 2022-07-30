Trevor Story's hand injury is more serious than initially known.
The Red Sox announced Saturday that Story has a small hairline fracture in his right hand near his wrist, which was discovered by a specialist after the club sought a second opinion. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said his treatment will remain the same but he'll be shut down for 10 days to allow the bone more time to heal.
"It's actually not the place he got hit, the bruise is ok," Cora said. "He kept feeling uncomfortable swinging with it so he wanted a second opinion and the doctor agrees with us as far as the treatment we just have to shut him down."
The Red Sox second baseman hasn't played since being hit in the hand by a pitch on July 12 in Tampa Bay. Initial X-rays came back negative but Story's progress has been slow since then, and now it's likely he'll wind up missing at least a month total by the time he's able to return.
Prior to the injury Story was batting .222 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI and a .713 OPS while playing Gold Glove caliber defense at second base. The Red Sox will likely use Christian Arroyo, who was activated from the injured list himself on Saturday, as their primary second baseman until Story is ready to return.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.