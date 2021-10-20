BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox had chances to open up a lead in Game 4 and take full control of the series. But it never happened.
There was a lot to discuss. Here are six quick takes from the 9-2 win by the Houston Astros, tying the ALCS at 2-2:
Blown opportunities
It wasn’t like the Red Sox has a lot of opportunities to break this open, leading 2-1 after Xander Bogaerts 2-run blast in the first inning. The Red Sox had only three hits through eight innings. But they stranded Christian Arroyo on third base (triple) and Xander Bogaerts (double), both with one out. And Christian Vazquez (walk) was eventually left at second base with one out. Just one of those in and maybe the Red Sox fend off the Astros by a run. The Red Sox pitching was good, but could’ve actually won the game.
Astros relief unsung hero
While the MVP honors probably won’t go his way, the key to the game was Christian Javier, the 24-year-old Astros reliever, stemmed the tied that taking over the game. Javier relieved Brooks Raley (two outs) after starter Zach Greinke was able to get only one out in the second inning in his labor-intensive 30-pitch night. Javier was sharp, allowing baserunners to second base in two of his three innings, but never gave up the hard, run-producing hit. Keeping the score at 2-1 and basically matching Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta earned Javier unsung hero honors. While the rest of the bullpen, specifically Phil Maton (1 inning) and Kendall Graveman (2 innings), allowed only one baserunner before the Red Sox added two meaningless hits in the ninth inning with the Astros ahead, 9-2.
Pivetta comes through
How many times have we said that lately: Nick Pivetta comes through. Starting Game 3, he allowed a first-inning home run to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and after that coasted, allowing one more hit and two walks. It seemed only a matter of time that the Red Sox would take advantage of Pivetta’s starry night in which he threw only 65 pitches, but the Red Sox offense sizzled tonight with only three hits through eight innings when the result was in question.
Third strike hell
There were two highly questionable calls in key situations, one killed a Sox rally and one extended an inning in which the Astros added seven runs in the top of the ninth inning. The “box” showed that umpire Laz Diaz missed both calls. The first was a third-strike call three inches outside the zone on a 3-and-2 count and a man on first base to J.D. Martinez, blowing an opportunity to have two-on and one out in the third inning. Then the real big one in the ninth inning when it appeared Nathan Eovaldi overcame a leadoff double. But with 1-and-2 count on Jason Castro, Diaz missed a breaking ball that was just under the zone for the strikeout. Castro fouled a pitch off before hitting what ended up being the game-winning single to center. Then the roof caved in. Five hits later the Astros had seven runs.
Astros stars answer
After a two-game hiatus, the Astros best players were the best players in the big moments. Alex Bregman had a first-inning solo homer. Jose Alutuve had a game-tying home run in the eighth inning. Alex Correa led the ninth inning off with a double to right. And Michael Brantley’s 2-run double in the ninth put the Astros ahead by three runs to finish it off. These are four players with 16 All-Star games between them and a history of competing for championships every year, even post-cheating. This was a big game for the Astros and their big boys ensured it happening.
Eovaldi available in Houston
What did the Red Sox give up by using Nathan Eovaldi in a tie game, eventually taking the loss getting two outs in the top of the ninth inning? He threw only 24 pitches, which means he should be available to start in a Game 6 on Friday. Eovaldi appeared to get out of the jam in the ninth, but a third strike was missed by the umpire on Castro and two pitches later he slammed a line-drive single to center for the lead and eventual blowout win.
