Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy addressed the media for the first time post-lockout on Tuesday, touching on a variety of subjects including the team's ticket sales, stadium renovations, the potential return of the All-Star Game to Fenway Park and the club's commitment to winning.
Due to the lockout and pandemic, Kennedy said Red Sox ticket sales have been "pacing well behind prior years" and that Opening Day is not yet sold out. He added that as the lockout ends and things get back to normal he anticipates ticket sales will pick up and that Opening Day should be sold out before long.
When fans do return to Fenway Park they will find significant changes, particularly in the right field area.
"When you get to Fenway on Opening Day you're going to see a new back of the bleacher area with great new concourses, restrooms, food, amenities for fans that bleacher customers have never had," Kennedy said. "That will be great on Opening Day. Major investment, tens of millions of dollars in that area, and well over $100 million in this new incredible music venue that will help continue to establish Fenway as the entertainment capital of Boston."
Kennedy added that the renovations will include a new function area similar to the Dell Technologies Club and State Street Pavilion that will offer sweeping views of the ballpark from right field. He added that the new music venue being created will allow for concerts to be held during games, which he hopes will be popular with fans.
Fenway Park has undergone substantial renovations under the current ownership group dating back to 2002, which have transformed the park since it last hosted MLB's All-Star Game back in 1999. Asked about the prospect of the All-Star Game returning to Boston in the near future, Kennedy said the club is pushing to make that happen
"We are lobbying hard at the MLB level," Kennedy said. "We're finally coming up in the rotation at some point here. 1999 was amazing, that was an incredible night so we'd love to have the All-Star Game back."
In terms of the club's immediate future, Kennedy was pressed about the club's willingness to invest in the roster and potentially exceed the new competitive balance tax thresholds. Kennedy declined to specify whether the club would exceed the CBT this season, noting that he didn't want to tip his hand to the club's AL East rivals, but that they have in the past and that the club is hungry to bring another title to Boston.
Kennedy was also asked about the possibility the team could make a big splash in the free agent market, which the Red Sox have not done since signing J.D. Martinez prior to the 2018 season.
"Can we expect a splash? I don't know. We're going to see how this market unfolds and see how it plays out," Kennedy said, "But I don't think we'll deviate from — we're not going to deviate from the plan to try and put a premium on winning now, but also winning in the future."
Among the other topics Kennedy addressed, the Red Sox CEO said several players who were unvaccinated last season are vaccinated now, though he did not say what percentage of the club is currently vaccinated. He also said that Red Sox owner John Henry was deeply involved in the offseason's labor negotiations and that he was a strong proponent of pace-of-play rule changes. Kennedy added that he is personally a fan of pitch timers and banning the shift, saying such moves will help speed the game up while joking that he spent almost two decades "watching David Ortiz hit into them all the time."
Ortiz, he added, surprised the club by joining Tuesday's team meeting via Zoom, and that he was particularly complementary of infielders Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Asked about their long-term futures with the club, Kennedy declined to get into whether or not they would be offered contract extensions but said he hopes the two will be a part of the Red Sox for a long time.
"Those two guys are guys that we'd love to see be a part of the Red Sox forever," Kennedy said. "They've been a part of the Red Sox since their teenage years, they're world champions and hopefully we can keep them for the long term."
