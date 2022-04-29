Travis Shaw's second stint with the Red Sox is likely coming to an end.
The Red Sox have designated the veteran infielder for assignment and plan to promote minor league first baseman Franchy Cordero to fill his spot on the roster. Though Shaw could technically still stick with the club in the a minors if he clears waivers and isn't traded, as a veteran with more than three years of service time he is likely to opt for free agency in hopes of landing a big league opportunity elsewhere.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com was the first to report the news, which was confirmed by a Red Sox official. The Red Sox officially announced the move shortly before Friday's game, and in addition confirmed that pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have been reinstated from the restricted list, outfielder Jaylin Davis has been called up and pitchers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber and OF Rob Refsnyder have been sent down to Worcester.
Shaw's release was widely expected after he failed to produce through the season's first three weeks. Shaw has only played in seven games and has yet to reach base in 19 plate appearances this season. With rosters set to drop from 28 to 26 on Monday the Red Sox are likely to place a premium on versatility, something the newly promoted Cordero will be able to provide.
Originally acquired in the 2021 Andrew Benintendi trade, the 27-year-old Cordero endured a tough 2021 but has gotten off to a strong start in the minor leagues so far this season. Cordero, who can play both first base and in the outfield, currently leads the Worcester Red Sox with 21 hits and is batting .296 with a .913 OPS through 19 games.
Additional roster moves are expected in the coming days.
Shaw's release likely marks the end of an up and down yet memorable run in Boston. The 32-year-old was twice drafted by the Red Sox, first as a high schooler in 2008 and again as a ninth-round pick out of Kent State in 2011, and spent his first two big league seasons with the club in 2015-16, batting .251 with a .754 OPS and 29 home runs over 210 games while primarily playing third base.
He was subsequently traded to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2017 season in an ill-fated deal for relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg and enjoyed a career run. Between 2017-18 he topped 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in consecutive seasons and helped lead the Brewers to the 2018 National League Championship Series.
Shaw bounced around between Milwaukee, Toronto and the minor leagues after that before returning to Boston last August. He hit a walk-off grand slam in a memorable Aug. 23 win over the Texas Rangers but only made sporadic appearances down the stretch and in the playoffs.
This season Shaw made the club as a non-roster invitee despite a slow start in spring training but failed to gain traction once the season began. Now he'll likely look to continue his big league career elsewhere as the Red Sox aim to shore up what has been among the least productive first base situations in the league.
