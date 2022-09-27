Monday night the Red Sox and Orioles played past midnight thanks to a lengthy rain delay.
For a while it looked like they might repeat the feat again on Tuesday even though there wasn't a cloud in the sky.
In a game that was barely halfway finished by 10 p.m. and which ultimately stretched nearly four hours, the Red Sox and Orioles engaged in one of the weirdest, wildest contests of the season, which the Red Sox ultimately won 13-9 to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.
On one hand, the Red Sox offense inflicted a death by 1,000 paper cuts to an Orioles pitching staff and defense that was completely incapable of getting out of its own way. Boston loaded the bases in three consecutive innings, and in the latter two did so with no outs and wound up scoring a combined 11 runs. Two of those came on bases-loaded walks, two more on bases-loaded hit by pitches and two again on a pair of errors by Rougned Odor.
The rest of the offense came thanks to a towering two-run home run by Triston Casas, who went 3 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored to raise his OPS from .673 to .803, as well as on a pair of two-run singles by Tommy Pham and Rafael Devers and a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo. Casas also made an impressive sliding play at first base in a key spot, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Casas' defense is one of his best and most under-appreciated traits.
"For everything he's done offensively, I think the defense is the thing I'm actually enjoying," Cora said. "He works so hard at it, you see him in spring training, he's different. The way he goes about his business is really unique, he's really good and we're pleased with the way he's handling the big leagues this month.
Meanwhile, the Orioles only walked once and didn't benefit from any serious defensive miscues by the Red Sox. Instead they just bludgeoned Boston by smashing nine of their 15 hits for extra bases, including four home runs, three triples and two doubles.
Anthony Santander continued his scorching streak at Fenway Park by going 3 for 5 with two home runs and a double off the center field wall that only missed getting out by a couple of feet. He also hit two home runs on Monday as well, and Adley Rutschman and Ramon Urías both got in on the fun with solo shots of their own.
The Orioles also jumped all over Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who turned in one of his worst outings of the season after allowing six runs over 3.1 innings. Baltimore scored five runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 8-8 after Boston's big six-run third inning, but the Red Sox came back with another five-run fourth to retake control. Zack Kelly, John Schreiber and Ryan Brasier got things under control from there and Matt Barnes survived a shaky ninth to lock down the victory.
Xander Bogaerts finished 0 for 4 with a walk, dropping his average to .310. He now trails New York's Aaron Judge (.314) and Minnesota's Luis Arraez (.313) in the AL batting title race. With the win the Red Sox improve to 73-81 and avoid guaranteeing themselves a losing record for at least another day.
There are now eight games left to play this season. Rich Hill will get the start for Boston on Wednesday.
