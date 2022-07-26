The Red Sox are officially right back where they started.
In the basement.
Back in mid-May when the Red Sox hit their spring nadir, the club spent eight days in last place and at one point fell nine games below .500. Over the next month they climbed back into contention, going 29-10 between May 15, when they spent their last day at the bottom of the division, and June 26, when they swept the Cleveland Guardians for their seventh straight win to improve to 42-31. At that point the Red Sox led the AL Wild Card and looked like real contenders heading into July.
But since then the bottom has fallen out.
With Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Cleveland, the Red Sox are now 49-49 and once again in last place. The club is 7-18 over the past month, hasn't won a series since the Guardians' sweep and now finds itself 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot.
Worse, the Red Sox are jockeying for position with four other clubs below the playoff cutline and the team's injury woes are proving impossible to overcome.
Though J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup on Tuesday, the club is still without Rafael Devers and Trevor Story, two of the club's top hitters. Kiké Hernández also hasn't played in months, and the Red Sox haven't gotten adequate production from their outfielders or first basemen all season, regardless of who's played.
Meanwhile, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill are still out, Nathan Eovaldi has been both injured and ineffective, and Chris Sale might miss the rest of the season after his latest injury setback.
Simply put, the Red Sox need some help.
With the trade deadline less than a week away, decision time is coming quick for the Red Sox front office. Prior to Tuesday's game Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reaffirmed his commitment to competing for the playoffs, and he also shut down the notion that the club would consider trading Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers.
But if the Red Sox are going to have any hope of turning things around, Bloom is going to have to do something. Fast.
