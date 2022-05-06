Nothing has gone according to plan for the Red Sox through the season’s first month.
With Thursday’s 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox dropped yet another series after winning Tuesday’s opener and coming within one pitch of winning Wednesday night as well. Boston is now 10-16 overall, has lost five straight series with only one win in the first eight to start the season, and already stands 8.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East.
Early or not, that’s quite a hole the Red Sox have dug for themselves, and the worst part is the club really hasn’t played as bad as the results would suggest.
“It’s hard because you can look at it and you start looking at this game, that play, but we’re not cashing in so it really doesn’t matter,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “At the end you have to put a complete game together and we haven’t been able to do that in a while.”
In truth, the Red Sox aren’t all that far away from being the contending team most expected them to be, which is why the club’s inability to make winning plays in key spots has been so confounding.
Unlike a club like the Baltimore Orioles, who were essentially built to lose, or a disaster like the Cincinnati Reds, who gut a potential playoff contender to save money and are now getting what they paid for in the form of a 3-21 start, the Red Sox have actually been competitive in almost every game. Thursday marked the first time all year Boston has lost by more than five runs, and 14 of the team’s first 26 games have been decided by just one or two runs.
The problem is that Boston is only 6-8 in those games, and they are also 0-5 in extra innings, which almost by itself accounts for Boston being as far below .500 as it is.
Some of Boston’s losses have been real gut punches too. The Red Sox have blown seven out of 12 save opportunities, going 0-6 in those games, and they’ve also been walked off against four times. There have been numerous occasions where the club was one strike away from victory, or had just rallied to tie or take the lead only to watch the game slip away.
Losses like those can feel like they count double.
“It’s not ideal at all, we’re all aware of it, we’re just not playing well,” J.D. Martinez said of the team’s struggles. “When we pitch we don’t hit, when we hit, we don’t pitch. It’s a bad combo.”
Even Thursday wasn’t as bad as the final score would suggest. The game was a 0-0 pitcher’s duel into the seventh inning, and things didn’t really get away until Tanner Houck fell apart in the top of the eighth.
As Cora said, one big hit here, one better pitch there, and the Red Sox season looks a lot different.
The good news is it’s still early and the Red Sox have plenty of time to turn things around, but enough time has passed that this start can’t be brushed off as no big deal. If the Red Sox want to achieve their goals they need to pull together, find a way out of this perfect storm of underperformance and start playing winning baseball.
