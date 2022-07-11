Saturday night the Red Sox passed a big test.
Trailing the powerhouse New York Yankees twice late, the Red Sox came from behind in both the eighth and 10th innings to walk off with the biggest win of the regular season so far.
It was a badly needed breakthrough, and frankly coming in it wasn’t clear if the Red Sox had it in them.
For the past week the Red Sox have been in survival mode. They’ve struggled against the AL East all season and right now they’re in the middle of a stretch of 14 consecutive games against top rivals Tampa Bay and New York. The club had to navigate the first half of that stretch with four out of five starting rotation spots filled in by rookies, and over the next week they’ll go on the road before finally getting a chance to catch their breath during the All-Star Break.
But once the second half gets underway, the Red Sox are going to be in a fight to the finish.
Look at the AL East standings and you’ll see an eyebrow-raising development. The New York Yankees are lapping the field, yes, and the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are both contenders as expected. But while the Baltimore Orioles are in last, they’re also on an eight-game win streak, one game under .500 and only three games out of the last Wild Card spot.
Yes, you read that right.
The lowly Orioles, who have lost 100 games in each of the last three 162-game seasons, appear to have turned the corner. Baltimore is 21-14 since the start of June, boasts one of baseball’s best bullpens and is now a plausible threat in the Wild Card race, which would have seemed unthinkable a few months ago.
“You can definitely see the tide turning and they’re going to be good here in the next couple of years,” said Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder of the Orioles. “Tampa has been the staple of the division the last couple of years, Toronto’s been solid and look at what the Yankees have been doing, it’s pretty remarkable. So it’s a great division, you never have an easy series.”
Baltimore’s rise only exacerbates Boston’s brutal strength of schedule, and with every team in the AL East now above or very close to .500 the Red Sox will have to navigate an impressive gauntlet if they hope to reach the playoffs.
“Of all the divisions I’ve been in, it’s obviously different years, but this is the most consistent division you’re going to play where every day you’re going to face a team that has the ability to beat the other team,” said Red Sox reliever Austin Davis.
From the All-Star break onwards, 53 of Boston’s last 68 games will come against teams within a game of .500 or better. That includes 38 games versus AL East rivals, against whom the Red Sox were 10-20 entering Sunday night’s finale against the Yankees.
If the Red Sox can’t kick that trend and start winning divisional series, they won’t have much chance of making the playoffs.
That’s the challenge Boston faces, but one that also presents an opportunity. Though nothing is going to come easily from here on out, if the Red Sox survive they’ll be as battle tested as any club could hope heading into October.
“I don’t think any team can go deep into the postseason without being stressed throughout the year. Stressed in a good way,” Refsnyder said. “You look at a game like [Saturday] night, getting to Holmes. He’s been so, so good. Just to see hey we can do that against a great guy like that, so if you don’t get stressed during the season, you don’t have your backs against the wall, the Yankees have so many comeback wins this year so they feel comfortable when they’re down a couple of runs late in the game, so to put yourself in those strenuous situations it’s a good thing and I think every strong postseason team needs to go through that.”
For all of the team’s struggles over the past week, the Red Sox are still in strong position heading forward. The club remains first in the AL Wild Card and if the season ended today would host its opening-round playoff series.
Everything is still there for the taking, but it’s not going to be easy and it’s not going to be pretty.
