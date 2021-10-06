ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the Boston Red Sox open the American League Divisional Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Game 1.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Rodriguez would start the series opener shortly after the team arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. He also indicated Chris Sale will most likely start Game 2, and Nick Pivetta will start the series in the bullpen.
"He has been throwing the ball well. We think it's a good matchup," Cora said of Rodriguez. "Obviously with them you have to mix and match. They're going to look for an advantage and all that. We'll have Nick in the bullpen tomorrow, and we'll do what we do."
Rodriguez finished the regular season with a 13-8 record and a 4.74 ERA, but he's been much steadier in the second half, posting a 3.71 ERA after the All-Star Break. Most recently he threw five shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Friday and then pitched a scoreless eighth in Sunday's regular season finale.
Against Tampa Bay, Rodriguez went 1-1 with a 4.71 ERA in four starts. The best of those was a six-inning gem in which he shut the Rays out at the height of the team's COVID-19 outbreak on Sept. 2. The worst came in his very next start, when the Rays tagged him for six runs in 3.2 innings the following week at Fenway Park.
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash announced that two rookies will start the opening games against the Red Sox. Shane McClanahan will take the hill for Game 1 and Shane Baz, who was only just called up to the major leagues about two weeks ago, will get the ball for Game 2.
McClanahan finished his first year in the big leagues with a 10-6 record, a 3.43 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123.1 innings. He actually made his MLB debut during the playoffs last year, making four appearances out of the bullpen during Tampa Bay's World Series run.
No word on J.D. Martinez
The two teams have not yet finalized their full ALDS rosters, which are due to the league by Thursday morning. The big question for the Red Sox is whether or not J.D. Martinez (ankle) will be available.
Cora indicated Martinez is feeling a little better, but it is still too soon to tell if he will be able to play in the series.
"He is doing okay. He is moving around. We'll see what he can do today," Cora said. "The goal is for him to do a few things today physically and, you know, we'll make a decision obviously tomorrow morning."
High praise for new bullpen additions
From the moment the trades were announced at the deadline, the Red Sox acquisitions of relievers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis haven't been well received by the fanbase. Yet lately the two have become indispensable parts of the Red Sox bullpen.
Robles hasn't given up a run since the end of August and has posted 16 consecutive scoreless appearances, including Tuesday's clean eighth inning in the AL Wild Card Game. Davis, meanwhile, has been similarly reliable, allowing just two runs over seven appearances in September and October while getting the Red Sox out of a huge jam over the weekend in Washington.
Asked about his two new bullpen arms on Wednesday, Cora said both were able to fight through some adversity early and have been great down the stretch.
"In the beginning it was tough because we were struggling, and we had to use Hansel in Detroit. I think twice, right? He got hit pretty hard. He actually got hit pretty hard before he got traded. So, you know, we made some adjustments. And then the Toronto game, that was crazy.
With A.D. it was hard in the beginning. He pitched multiple innings and facing lefties and righties, and until we reset our bullpen, then, you know, they settled down and they have been amazing. I think Hansel, he is striking people out. He is throwing strikes. He is using a great mix of pitches, and with A.D., if you see the numbers against lefties, he has been solid.
When we traded for him, I spoke to my brother about him, and he told me a few things that he felt that he wasn't doing there. Not because they weren't preaching it. Just he wasn't able to execute it at the moment, and then since he got here, he started doing that. He started executing those pitches, and he has been really solid. He has been really good."
