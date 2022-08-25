Mathematically speaking, it almost defies comprehension the Red Sox didn't win Thursday night.
With the game tied 5-5 late, the Red Sox had at least two men on — including the go-ahead runner at third — in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. One base hit, or at certain points even a deep fly ball, would have been enough to clinch the win, and at one point the club's win probability reached as high as 93% according to ESPN.
Despite that, the Red Sox couldn't get the winning run across, and the failure to capitalize immediately proved costly. The Toronto Blue Jays went on to take the lead in the top of the 10th and held on for the 6-5 win to complete the three-game sweep.
Overall the Red Sox went 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners, including at least one in every inning after the first. Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted the club's offensive struggles aren't new and they stood in stark contrast to Toronto's ability to put the ball in play and make things happen.
"We have to make a conscious effort to use the whole field, I do believe that's it," Cora said. "We haven't done that and that's on us. We have to keep preaching that and we have to be better."
The offense did have some success in the early innings, scoring two runs in the second on RBI singles by Reese McGuire (3 for 4) and Bobby Dalbec, another in the third on a Rafael Devers RBI double and again in the fourth on a Dalbec sacrifice fly. The Red Sox collectively tallied nine hits against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who had owned Boston through his first four starts with a 3-0 record and 1.38 ERA.
The Red Sox also caught a break in the sixth when Dalbec reached on what should have been an inning-ending grounder that was thrown away by shortstop Bo Bichette. Jarren Duran tied the game with an RBI double, but from there the Red Sox had every opportunity to pull ahead but couldn't cash in.
Franchy Cordero struck out with men at second and third to end the seventh, and after McGuire led off the eighth with a gift triple that got past the right fielder, Dalbec and Tommy Pham both struck out and Devers grounded out to second to end the threat.
Then in the ninth the Red Sox loaded the bases with no outs, getting a single from J.D. Martinez, a double from Xander Bogaerts and an intentional walk for Christian Arroyo. The Blue Jays somehow escaped the jam after closer Jordan Romano struck out Franchy Cordero, and utilizing a five-man infield Toronto forced Kiké Hernández into an inning-ending double play to force extras.
Toronto took the lead in the 10th on an RBI fielder's choice by George Springer, who also walked three times and drove in the winning run in Wednesday's game as well.
"Springer walked, what, three times today? He had a man in scoring position and just passed the baton," Cora said. "That's the difference right now between us and other teams."
Beyond the missed opportunities offensively, starting pitcher Kutter Crawford also gave the Blue Jays far too many second chances.
Of the 10 hits Crawford allowed on Thursday, seven came with two outs. Both of his walks came with two outs as well, as did the two-run double he allowed to Bichette in the first and the two-run single by Vlad Guerrero Jr. in the fourth.
This has been a larger trend for the Red Sox, who have consistently struggled to close out innings all season.
Entering Thursday the Red Sox pitching staff ranked near the bottom of the league in most major categories with two outs in the inning. The staff's .311 batting average on balls in play is second worst in baseball, its .746 OPS and 126 extra-base hits allowed are both fifth worst, its 1.422 walks and hits per innings pitched mark is sixth worst and its 147 walks issued is ninth worst.
Allowing a lot of baserunners with two outs and failing to capitalize on prime scoring chances is a recipe for disaster, and that distasteful combination is a big reason why the club now finds itself at 60-65 and fading fast in the Wild Card race.
