The Red Sox latest COVID-19 outbreak has continued to spread, and now the club will be without both of its usual big league catchers for the foreseeable future.
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that starting catcher Christian Vázquez and reserve infielder Jonathan Araúz have been added to the COVID-19 related injured list. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish and outfielder Rob Refsnyder have been called up from Triple-A Worcester to fill their spots on the roster.
The moves come a day after backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was also placed on the COVID-19 IL after testing positive. While the club has not announced whether or not Vázquez or Araúz tested positive, Vázquez is known to be vaccinated and under MLB's current policy would not need to quarantine if he were only a close contact.
According to an MLB spokesperson, players who test positive are usually out for a baseline of 10 days, and clearance from the league's Joint Committee is required before a return. Any player, regardless of vaccination status, can return earlier than 10 days if they return two negative results on PCR tests.
The league also confirmed that with close contacts, vaccinated players don't have to quarantine and can continue to play, but unvaccinated close contacts are out for five days for a mandatory quarantine.
Based on that timeline, and given the likelihood that none of the players would be allowed to enter Canada for next week's series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the earliest any of the players could realistically return to the team is the upcoming series in Baltimore scheduled to begin April 29.
Top catching prospect Connor Wong, who was called up for Plawecki on Monday, is scheduled to start for the Red Sox today against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Fellow catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez, who is also on the 40-man roster, has not been officially added to the roster but has been sharing posts on his Instagram story congratulating him on being called up to the big leagues.
Given that and the team's current circumstances, it is likely Hernandez will join the Red Sox at some point in the coming days as well.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
