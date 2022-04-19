The Red Sox latest COVID-19 outbreak has continued to spread, and now the club will be without both of its usual big league catchers for the foreseeable future.
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that starting catcher Christian Vázquez and reserve infielder Jonathan Araúz have tested positive for COVID-19 and have added to the COVID-19 related injured list. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish and outfielder Rob Refsnyder have been called up from Triple-A Worcester to fill their spots on the roster.
The moves come a day after backup catcher Kevin Plawecki was also placed on the COVID-19 IL after testing positive. Top catching prospect Connor Wong has been called up from Triple-A Worcester and will start the next two days, and fellow prospect Ronaldo Hernández was also called up Tuesday to serve as the backup. Starting pitcher Rich Hill was placed on the bereavement list to make room on the roster for Hernández.
"It is what it is, this is the world we live in and we're adjust accordingly," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We'll play it out and see what happens but we feel confident that these two guys can call the game, they're good offensively and we should be ok."
According to an MLB spokesperson, players who test positive are usually out for a baseline of 10 days, and clearance from the league's Joint Committee is required before a return. Any player, regardless of vaccination status, can return earlier than 10 days if they return two negative results on PCR tests.
The league also confirmed that with close contacts, vaccinated players don't have to quarantine and can continue to play, but unvaccinated close contacts are out for five days for a mandatory quarantine.
All three players who tested positive are fully vaccinated, Cora said.
Given the likelihood that none of the players would be allowed to enter Canada for next week's series against the Toronto Blue Jays even if they were to quickly return two negative tests, the earliest any of the players could realistically return to the team is the upcoming series in Baltimore scheduled to begin April 29.
In the meantime, Cora said the club is working to mitigate the potential spread of the virus within the clubhouse, but that a lot of the responsibility will fall on each individual in the clubhouse to make smart choices as well.
"We'll do our best to protect everybody, to protect our families, which is the most important thing, and as a group yeah we'll make some adjustments, and maybe on the road instead of three buses we'll get back to five, stuff like that just to separate the group," Cora said. "But at the end it's back to almost normal so it's what we do as an individual to take care of not only you but your family and the organization."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.