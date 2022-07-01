When news broke Thursday that USC and UCLA will soon leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten, it sent shockwaves through the college athletics landscape that will reverberate for years.
Shocking as the news was, it somehow hadn't yet reached Red Sox outfielder and Pac-12 legend Rob Refsnyder, a Southern California native who a decade ago led the University of Arizona to the 2012 College World Series title.
"What? Wow," Refsnyder said, plainly stunned, after being informed of the move. "Yeah that's huge. Man."
Originally from Laguna Hills, California, Refsnyder understands perfectly well what USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 means. The two universities dominate Los Angeles, the nation's second largest media market, and were in many ways the center of gravity that held the Pac-12 together.
Without them in the fold, the future of Arizona and the other schools being left behind is very much in question.
"They've just been such staples, whenever I thought about the west coast and California when I was playing, it was like USC, UCLA, those are just the staples," Refsnyder said. "That's a big change."
Until this week the Pac-12 had been among the most stable conferences in the country. USC and UCLA had each been members since the 1920s, and outside of the additions of Utah and Colorado in 2011 the conference's membership had been more or less unchanged for nearly 50 years.
The conference also has an illustrious baseball history, one Refsnyder has played a big part in. During his junior year Refsnyder earned College World Series Most Valuable Player honors after batting .476 in six games while scoring the championship-clinching run for the Wildcats. He finished as a two-time First Team All-Confence selection before being taken in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
While Refsnyder said he would need time to read up on the moves and digest their implications, he did acknowledge that the moves could have a profound effect. For starters, would elite recruits be as likely to consider schools like Arizona without having USC and UCLA around as conference rivals? Possibly not.
"It would have been such a different conference, especially with those baseball programs," he said. "It definitely would have made me think about it a little more."
That's a question Arizona and all of the other Pac-12 schools will have to grapple with as they plan their next moves, but at least for Refsnyder himself the future is looking bright. The 31-year-old is now batting .341 with a 1.016 OPS in 15 games since being called up from Triple-A and has put himself in strong position to stay with the big league club once Kiké Hernández returns from injury.
