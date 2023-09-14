FENWAY PARK – The divide near the top of the Boston Red Sox flow chart reared its ugly head on Aug. 28 with the Houston Astros were in town.
The Red Sox were four games behind the Astros for the last spot in the American League Wild Card race with two remaining, leading 4-3, in the top of the sixth inning.
Journeyman Kyle Barraclough was on the mound, replacing Chris Sale with two outs in the fifth.
Things immediately went south for Barraclough and the Red Sox.
He walked the first two batters, the second on four pitches.
Time visit the mound? Time to get an “arm” up in the bullpen?
Nope and nope.
Cora just watched.
After a flyout came a two-run triple.
Cora just watched.
A hit by pitch.
Cora just watched.
Then a three-run homer for a 8-4 Astros lead.
People watching at home were no doubt screaming … “Get him the hell out of here.”
Remember the scene from Tin Cup, when the “teaching pro” character played by Kevin Costner, was on the 18th fairway at the U.S. Open, in contention?
He went for the green in two, with his three-wood, and hit it into the tiny pond in front of the green.
Instead of dropping near the green, he tried it again. and again. and again.
It was painful. Well, watching Barroclough, who never left the game, allowing 10 runs, struggle was that painful.
At a press conference after the game, a fidgety Cora said the Red Sox were out of pitching that particular night. Wow. Out of pitching?
Well, come to find out, that was an example of the fractured relationship between Cora and Bloom.
At the 2022 trade deadline, instead of helping Cora and the Sox try to make a postseason run, Bloom traded away one of the team’s most popular players, Christian Vazquez.
In fact, Bloom noted that this was not going to go over well in the clubhouse. and it didn’t. Particularly with Cora.
Fast-forward to Aug. 1, 2023.
The Red Sox were down pitching, particularly starting pitching in the back of the rotation. One guy being bandied about was Rich Hill, who was doing his 5-inning starts with the Pirates.
Bloom added a minor league infielder, Luis Arias.
Now the Red Sox, once “contending” for a Wild Card berth, are contending for last place.
The Mookie Betts Reminder Weekend didn’t help Bloom’s case either. In fact, Betts, who had seven hits in three games, including two homers, said he wanted to stay in Boston.
Ouch.
Here’s guessing Cora didn’t appreciate the Bogaerts for Trevor Story/Marcelo Mayer switcheroo either. Bogaerts wasn’t transcendent player, but he was headed to a Red Sox Hall of Fame career as a winner and team leader.
Well, Cora is the last guy standing and, of course, he said some nice things about “the kid,” which he called Bloom, saying they had begun discussing 2024 hopes and dreams.
The Red Sox ownership has some skin in this debacle, too. Of course, Bloom will probably note that he was following marching orders from above.
But Bloom and all of the key baseball people who live and die with analytics should take notes.
Cora, the baseball guy, won.
And it was deserved.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.