Last year on Opening Day, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy stood in the visitors dugout at Yankee Stadium and said that even two years after cutting ties with the Lowell Spinners, the club hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of bringing a minor league affiliate back to the Merrimack Valley.
Kennedy affirmed earlier this week that the club’s position hasn’t changed.
“It still remains a possibility, all the stars have to align properly for a league, where the club would play, but we always keep that possibility open and we obviously had such a great connection with the City of Lowell for so many years,” Kennedy told The Eagle-Tribune this week. “So it’s something that we would welcome with open arms if the possibility is there so we’d never close the door on it.”
The Spinners served as Boston’s short-season Single-A affiliate from the club’s founding in 1996 until 2020, when MLB eliminated the short-season level as part of a larger restructuring of the minor leagues. Under the new system clubs were restricted to four affiliates competing at the Low-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A levels, and due to a variety of factors — among the largest being the improvements needed at Lowell’s LeLacheur Park — the Spinners wound up being the odd team out.
This despite winning many awards over the previous 25 years for their many sellouts and fan appreciation.
Because there is a cap on affiliate teams — one at each of the four levels: Low-A, High-A, Doube-A and Triple-A — if the Sox wanted to add Lowell back into the mix it would be at cost of another affiliate location.
The Red Sox recently relocated their Triple-A club from Pawtucket to Worcester, opening the brand new Polar Park in 2021, so they aren’t going anywhere. The Double-A Portland Sea Dogs were just sold by longtime owner Bill Burke and his family, but new owner Diamond Baseball Holdings has committed to keeping the club in Maine and reportedly plans to make significant investments into Hadlock Field. The High-A Greenville Drive are one of the nation’s most profitable minor league affiliates and were honored by Baseball America as the sport’s top Single-A franchise in 2020.
That leaves the Low-A Salem Red Sox in Virginia as the only viable option for relocation, and with the club owned by Fenway Sports Group and the current 10-year lease at Salem Memorial Park due to expire after the 2024 season, a possible move to Lowell makes a certain degree of sense.
Though Kennedy indicated no moves are being contemplated right now, he did not rule out the possibility of future relocation.
“No contemplated changes right now, but we fully appreciate that our minor league affiliates are the lifeblood of our organization and having a strong, healthy network of affiliates is critical,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had great stable franchises in Greenville, in Portland, in Salem and now of course in Worcester. It’s been great to have that stability, but as I mentioned we always keep the door open for possible moves if that’s in the best interest of that individual club.”
If the Red Sox were to move the Salem club to Lowell, a lot would have to happen first. One big domino fell last summer when the City of Lowell reached an agreement to sell LeLacheur Park to the UMass Building Authority for $1 million. Once completed the deal will effectively transfer control of the ballpark to UMass Lowell, and UMass President Marty Meehan has publicly expressed a desire to bring back a Red Sox affiliate and committed to investing millions of dollars into the park.
UMass Lowell’s initial investments, expected to be around $5-7 million, would not come close to covering the estimated $30-40 million it would take to bring LeLacheur Park up to current minor league standards. For that, Meehan hopes the planned redevelopment of the surrounding East Campus will generate significant private investment, some of which could then be used to further renovate the ballpark.
There would also be logistical issues to work out. The Spinners’ old short-season schedule fit naturally into the college calendar, with games starting in June after the end of the school year and then wrapping up in September right around the start of class. A full-season schedule would overlap with the last two months of the spring semester and a sizable chunk of the UMass Lowell baseball team’s schedule, presenting both a parking crunch and facility-usage conflicts.
Other issues, like figuring out what league the new Lowell club would play in, would be easier to resolve. Several of the Spinners’ old New York-Penn League rivals now play as part of the High-A South Atlantic League’s North Division, so if the Salem Red Sox moved to Lowell they could bump up to High-A and compete in that league while the Greenville Drive could bump down to Low-A, where they would remain a natural geographic fit in the Carolina League.
But if, as Kennedy said, the stars aligned and a move to Lowell became feasible, the Red Sox would have several compelling incentives to do it.
One is geographic. Two of the Red Sox affiliates are already based in New England, and bringing a third to Lowell would make more of the club’s top prospects accessible to fans as well as the organization’s Boston-based staff.
Another is economic. Salem Memorial Ballpark was built in the mid-1990s just like LeLacheur and is also in need of some degree of improvement. If UMass Lowell were to successfully generate enough funds through its East Campus development to justify major renovations at LeLacheur, it might become a more appealing option for the Red Sox than renewing its lease and investing the club’s own money into Salem.
The Spinners were also a highly successful operation during their two-plus decades of existence, so fan and community support would not be a problem. Whether all of that will ultimately be enough to bring the Red Sox back to Lowell remains an open question, but the fact that the club hasn’t turned the page suggests there is still hope.
Red Sox not planning big light shows at FenwayRecently the Red Sox had new LED stadium lights installed at Fenway Park, replacing the aging lights that had previously been in use since 1982. Besides improving the stadium’s light coverage and conferring significant green energy benefits, the lights are also capable of special effects that could be employed at key moments of the game.
For instance, at many LED-enabled parks the lights are flickered on and off as part of home run celebrations. Some clubs do the same when a closer enters the game.
Will the Red Sox employ similar effects as part of the in-game experience? Kennedy said they will consider certain possibilities but he doesn’t expect fans will see anything too over the top.
“I know the driving factor was more to make sure that we eliminated any dead spots in terms of coverage and making sure we were up to code with Major League Baseball, so that was the driving force behind the new LED system,” Kennedy said. “Of course, if you have LED lights you are going to be able to do more from an entertainment perspective, but we try to preserve the traditions of baseball in Fenway. So I don’t think you’ll see us go too far, although we will have the ability to experiment with things so we’ll see how that plays out.”
Decision on Fenway Corners possible this yearCompared to the major renovations in right field that debuted last spring, this year’s addition of new LED lights and the replacement of the John Hancock sign with a MassMutual sign above the jumbotron at Fenway Park are modest by comparison.
But after two decades of continuous improvement the next major transformation is likely to come outside the ballpark.
Two years ago the Red Sox proposed a 5.32-acre redevelopment of 13 privately-owned parcels of land surrounding Fenway Park, which would consist of approximately 2 million square feet of floor space for office, residential and retail use along with improvements to the surrounding roadways, sidewalks and other public infrastructure and the addition of 1,740 new parking spaces.
Since then the project has worked its way through the early stages of the city’s development process, and Kennedy said they’re hopeful to get formal approval sometime this year.
“We’ve been working for over two years with the city of Boston, the Boston planning and development agency on a very exciting real estate development plan for Jersey Street, for Brookline Ave and Lansdowne Street that would see buildings transition into hotels, office, retail, residential, entertainment spaces, just to enhance the Fenway neighborhood,” Kennedy said. “There would be public realm improvements in terms of sidewalks, a daycare center, trees and green space. It’s been a community led development effort and we’re very excited about the possibility of getting final approval for that in the months ahead.”
If the project comes to fruition the Fenway area could be transformed into Boston’s equivalent of Wrigleyville, the neighborhood surrounding Chicago’s Wrigley Field that has seen significant redevelopment and is now a vibrant, modern space packed with restaurants, bars, shops and other businesses.
That being said, it’ll likely be some time before fans see any change, even if the project gets the green light this year.
“We’re probably a couple of years away from seeing buildings open or ribbon cuttings or anything like that but there are some amazing visuals and images on the BPDA’s website and you can check it out there,” Kennedy said.
Former Sox prospect Song gets unprecedented opportunityImagine you’re an elite pitching talent who has to step away from the game for three years to fulfill your military obligations. Then, when you finally get the chance to get back on the mound, you’re immediately given an opportunity to make a big league roster with just seven professional appearances to your name.
That’s the situation Noah Song now finds himself in.
After three years serving in the U.S. Navy, the 25-year-old former Red Sox prospect had his waiver to resume pitching approved this past week and is now in camp with the Philadelphia Phillies. Song, a fourth-round pick by the Red Sox in 2019, was a first-round talent and strikeout machine who fell in the draft due to his military obligations, but his potential was intriguing enough that Philadelphia decided to roll the dice and poach him in this past winter’s Rule 5 Draft.
As a result, Philadelphia now finds itself in an odd situation. In order to keep Song they will have to carry him on their 26-man roster for the whole season, a tall order for a club with World Series aspirations. Talented as he may be, Song hasn’t pitched since throwing 17 innings with the Lowell Spinners in September of 2019. If he successfully makes the team and can make an impact for the Phillies it would represent one of the most awesome accomplishments by any pitcher in baseball history, and it would also be a huge blow to a Red Sox team that saw him slip away.
The more likely outcome is Song doesn’t make the team and is offered back to Boston, who would not be required to keep him in the majors. With his military service behind him Song would immediately become one of the top pitching prospects in the Red Sox organization, and the club would have the luxury of developing him at his own pace so that when his next big league opportunity comes, he’ll be ready for it.
Either way Song will be one of the best stories of the spring and fans should follow his journey closely.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.