Heading into last year, Chris Murphy wasn’t on many people’s radar.
A sixth-round pick out of the University of San Diego in the 2019 MLB Draft, Murphy’s professional resume consisted only of a few strong months with the Low-A Lowell Spinners. He didn’t pitch at all in 2020 after the pandemic cancelled the minor league season, and he didn’t exactly start 2021 with a lot of buzz.
Now he enters the new season as one of Boston’s fastest rising prospects.
Murphy, a 23-year-old lefty, was a veritable strikeout machine in his first full professional season. In 21 games split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Murphy struck out 128 batters in 101.1 innings, averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine while maintaining a strong 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He came on particularly strong once he got promoted to Portland in August. In six starts down the stretch he averaged close to eight strikeouts per outing, including a pair of 11-strikeout performances. One of those came in his final start of the season, during which he threw six shutout innings with only two hits and no walks allowed.
“It was definitely a big confidence booster,” Murphy said last week of his performance in Portland. “Once I got to Double-A it didn’t get easier, but the scouting reports were more thorough and I knew exactly who I was facing every single pitch of that game. There weren’t many surprises thrown my way so it was more comfortable and I felt prepared for it.”
ATTACKS WEAKNESSES
Preparation has always been key to Murphy’s success. Unlike many power pitchers who rack up strikeouts at a high rate, Murphy doesn’t boast overpowering stuff. His fastball sits in the low-to-mid 90s and tops out around 96 mph, and his changeup, curveball and slider — while much improved — aren’t necessarily dominant offerings either.
Instead, Murphy has thrived by incorporating analytics into his preparation so that he can maximize his strengths while better attacking his opponents’ weaknesses.
“Once I got out of college, I realized I had the stuff to do it. I just needed to figure out what I needed to do,” Murphy said. “The Red Sox did a great job of giving me a gameplan. Telling me, ‘Hey, you need to do this with your fastball in order to be successful, this with your changeup, it’ll play better.’
“And it’s been rolling pretty smoothly from there. The first thing the pitching coordinator told me when I got here was you shouldn’t throw a fastball below the belt,” Murphy continued later. “Throw your fastball up in the zone and you can throw your off speed pitches for strikes, and you can throw your fastball even higher with two strikes and guys will swing. So I’ve taken that and run and that’s where my development has gone.”
DOMINATES LEFTIES
So far, Murphy has been particularly dominant against lefties, holding them to a .134 average and a minuscule .401 OPS in 2021.
He’s been comparatively less effective against righties (.277 average, .914 OPS). Brian Abraham, the Red Sox director of player development, said he believes those splits should even out and that Murphy has shown a strong ability to mix his pitches at an early stage of his career.
“He was extremely dominant [against lefties],” Abraham said. “He had some struggles against righties but that’s something that happens when you progress up to the upper levels in minor league baseball and I know he’s focused on improving this year.”
Even if he still has work to do, Murphy’s quick progression has turned heads. Last week he was one of 28 prospects invited to the club’s 2022 Winter Warmup minicamp. He enters the season as the club’s No. 14 ranked prospect according to SoxProspects.com.
Now, because he isn’t on the 40-man roster and isn’t affected by the lockout, Murphy has a prime opportunity to get a head start over his peers and potentially accelerate his timetable to Triple-A and beyond.
“I’m not really thinking about other people in that sense, I’m just keeping my head down doing my work and when I pick my head up I hope I’m in a good spot,” Murphy said. “I’m excited for this year and hopefully I put myself in some sort of contention to prove myself.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.