There comes a point where you are what you are.
Until they start proving otherwise, it’s hard not to conclude the Red Sox are anything more than an average baseball team.
This week presented the Red Sox with a golden opportunity to get back into the hunt. After picking up a badly needed series win against the AL West-leading Houston Astros on the road, Boston had four games against the basement-dwelling Kansas City Royals. A nice finish to the road trip would have put the club on solid footing heading into this week’s big homestand against the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.
Instead they went 1-3 in Kansas City, including a hideous 13-5 loss in Sunday’s series finale.
Every team endures a few bumps from time to time over the long MLB season, but we’re now well past the point where the club’s ongoing struggles can be brushed off as a slump. If anything, the team’s June surge looks more like the outlier given the way the season’s played out.
Coming out of Sunday the Red Sox are now 54-56 on the year, last in the AL East and five games out of the final playoff spot. They have a minus-30 run differential, which ranks 11th out of 15 teams in the AL, and there are currently four teams between the Red Sox and the playoff cutline before Boston even has the opportunity to grab one of the three Wild Card spots.
Since finishing off a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on June 26 the Red Sox are 12-25 over their last 37 games. They are 1-8-2 in series over that stretch and factoring in the whole season are only 35-44 against clubs with winning records.
Taken together that is a thoroughly unimpressive resume, and considering that 18 of the Red Sox remaining 21 games through the end of August will come against teams with winning records, the club is running out of time to turn things around.
The Red Sox aren’t quite in must-win territory, but they’re getting pretty close.
There is still time for the Red Sox to turn things around. There are still two months and 52 games left to play, so if the Red Sox string together some series victories we may look up in a couple of weeks and the picture could look a lot different.
But we’ve also been saying that for a while now, and if they keep playing the way they have for another week or two, the season is going to be lost.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
