This past weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals was exactly what we expected from the Red Sox coming into the season.
The putrid first month or so? A bizarre anomaly that was as painful to watch as it was unsustainable.
The club’s recent surge back into the playoff picture? Much better, but also at least partially fueled by a steady diet of substandard competition.
Dating back to May 10, when the Red Sox opened their two-game road series against the defending champion Atlanta Braves after falling to a season-worst 10-19 on the season, the club has posted a 26-12 record over 38 games to climb back into the thick of the playoff picture. But out of those 38 games, 29 came against clubs that were below .500 at the time of the game.
Having capitalized on the soft underbelly of their schedule, the Red Sox had a chance to show what they’re really made of against the Cardinals. They passed their biggest test with flying colors, taking two out of three in an exciting series that saw the bullpen hold off a pair of late Cardinal rallies, with St. Louis native Tanner Houck earning a pair of saves against his hometown team.
Nick Pivetta also continued his impressive run, shaking off early command issues to allow one run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts, and new parents Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez both homered on Father’s Day to help earn Sunday’s 6-4 victory.
Now standing at 36-31 and with the third best run differential in the American League (plus-47), there should be no doubt the Red Sox are a viable contender. While the New York Yankees are running away with the AL East and have somehow increased their lead over Boston throughout the club’s recent hot streak, the Red Sox are in a dead heat with Toronto, Tampa Bay and Cleveland for one of the three Wild Card spots.
Even if the division may already be out of reach, finishing atop the Wild Card to earn home field advantage in the new best-of-three first round series would be a meaningful accomplishment.
But the road gets tougher from here.
This weekend’s series against St. Louis marked the beginning of a stretch where Boston will play 36 of 42 games against teams at or above .500. They’ll have a quick three game respite against the struggling Detroit Tigers to start this week, but then they get thrown right back into the fire with road series against Wild Card rivals Cleveland and Toronto.
From there the Red Sox wrap up the road trip with a rare trip to Wrigley Field to face the rebuilding Chicago Cubs, and then it’s 14 straight games against Tampa Bay and the Yankees between the Fourth of July and the All-Star Break. Tack on series against Toronto, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Houston coming out of the break, and the Red Sox won’t get a chance to breathe until the beginning of August.
Talk about a gauntlet.
The good news is the Red Sox have shown they can compete against good teams. Since turning their season around they’ve taken two out of three from Houston and now St. Louis, both likely playoff teams, and they also took three out of four on the road against a Los Angeles Angels team that in theory remains among the most talented in baseball despite their disastrous skid over the past month.
Can they keep it up? This much is for sure, if we look up in a month and a half and the Red Sox are still in the thick of the Wild Card hunt, they’ll have definitely earned their place.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
